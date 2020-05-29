Its tomato planting time! Are you ready? The first thing you must determine is where you are going to plant the tomatoes. They need slightly acidic soil and at least six hours of full sun a day. They don’t like a windy area but will tolerate it if you plant a barrier to at least slow the prevailing winds down. On the lee side of your corn works pretty well. A large tin can with the end cut out pushed down into the soil around the plant, not only protects the plant from the wind but also keeps the cutworms from attacking. If you have the room, don’t cage them, just let them sprawl on the mulch. One advantage of this is that all the fruit is exposed to the sun. One disadvantage is that the chipmunks and squirrels love ripe tomatoes as well as we do.
Amend the soil you are putting your plants in with compost, rotted manure or chopped leaves. If you have had problems with the first fruit getting that nasty back bottom, add some calcium, like crab shell powder or food specifically for tomatoes. Side dress them again when they start to develop fruit. Do follow labels! If you put too much nitrogen on the plants, they will be 15 feet tall with few tomatoes on them, nitrogen goes to the green parts on the plants.
The next decision is do you want determinate or indeterminate plants? The determinate plant produces all its fruit at about the same time then they are done. They also work batter in containers. This is the plant you want if you can tomatoes. Indeterminate plants keep producing until the first frost. They also continue to grow all summer meaning if you cage them you better plan for a very tall cage.
Now, heirloom, hybrid, or grafted. The grafted types are difficult to find as the growers want the nurseries to buy so many of them at a time and they are quite a bit more expensive. They can be hardier and more disease resistant and provide a better yield. One of Bunkey’s friends is 6 foot 4. His grafted tomatoes grew taller than he could reach so be prepared if you get one of these.
Heirloom tomatoes are those introduced before 1940. They are known for their taste but not their good looks. They can be downright ugly. They are more susceptible to diseases and bugs but if you get one you really like you can save the seeds and get the same tomato next year. Try this with seeds from a hybrid and you will get a tomato but not the same plant. Hybrids are bred to be resistant to most tomato diseases. They look prettier as they usually don’t have the bumps and lumps of the heirlooms. They usually have shorter harvest times, are easier to grow and are a neater plant than their sprawling cousins.
Tomato plants are thirsty. After all, they are mostly water. If your hybrids develop cracks, it is usually because they are short of water. The heirlooms develop for no discernible reason. Like all plants, they need an inch of water a week. Mulch your plants!! Mulch not only keeps the moisture from evaporating in hot weather, but it also keeps the roots cool and keep those food sucking weeds away from your babies.
When you harvest, either cut the stem or carefully twist the fruit off rather than just yanking it off. This prevents that handful of squish when you tug too hard.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
