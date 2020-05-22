Rhubarb cake

This rhubarb cake is a quick and easy way to top off any outdoors get-together during the summer months.

 Deanna Forkey

With Memorial Day weekend here, summer is kicking off. I think we are all excited to be outside. I know I will be planting all kinds of plants and flowers for my garden. Everything from potatoes to petunias and all the good stuff in between.

While I wait patiently for the garden to grow, I love that I can already make tasty treats from our perennial garden. Our rhubarb patch has about six or so plants and it never seems to run out. The patch has been a part of the farm forever, OK maybe not forever, but I know it at least predates me and quite possibly my mom as well. All summer long we can pick or shall I say pull the rhubarb and it is ready to go for baking.

We make jams, desserts and even sauces from our rhubarb. A few of our favorite recipes are standards in many households, like rhubarb crisp, however, here are a few of our favorites.

The first recipe is from my neighbor, Sandy Kvern. Recently, when Sandy asked for rhubarb, I said “Sure but you will have to share a recipe with me.” She was happy to share a recipe that she makes for her family. Besides the recipe, I also got to have a piece and it didn’t last long. It was so good, I almost turned around and went back for seconds.

 

Sandy’s rhubarb torte

Crust:

Ingredients

• 1/3 cup powdered sugar.

• 1 stick of butter.

• 1 cup flour.

 

Directions

• Mix together in bowl.

• Then pour mixture in to an 8-by-8 pan at pat down.

• Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.

 

Filling:

Ingredients

• 1 ¼ cup sugar.

• ¼ cup flour.

• 1 tsp vanilla.

• 2 eggs.

• 2 ½ cups chopped rhubarb.

 

Directions

• In bowl, mix sugar, flour, vanilla and eggs.

• Next, mix in the Rhubarb.

• Pour mixture over crust.

• Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

 

This recipe can be doubled into a 9-by-13 pan and bake it for 50 minutes.

The other recipe we enjoy is a super simple cake, or is it a custard, either way everyone will enjoy it.

 

Rhubarb cake

Ingredients

• 1 yellow cake mix.

• 4 cups of rhubarb, chopped.

• 1 cup sugar.

• 1 pint heavy whipping cream.

Directions

• Mix yellow cake mix according to directions on box.

• Pour mixture into a greased 9-by-13 pan.

• Sprinkle sugar on top of cake mixture, do not mix in.

• Then add rhubarb, making sure to spread out evenly, still no mixing.

• Lastly, pour whipping cream on top of mixture

• Bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes.

 

Serves well warm, cold and of course with vanilla ice cream.

