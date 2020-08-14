About this time of the year, you ask yourself one question … “Why did I plant so many zucchini plants?”
I know, I’ve been there. I’ve done it and I have enough frozen zucchini to last all winter or maybe two. The big question is: How do you deal with them all? I know some of you have thought about a midnight dropoff at a friend or neighbors, or even, a complete stranger’s house just to get rid of them.
While I can’t help with the amount of zucchini you have in the garden, what I can help with is what you can make with it. Here are three recipes that are great for three different sizes of zucchini.
For the small zucchinis, we like to sauté zucchini for a healthy side dish. We harvest them small so the seeds are not too big that you want to cut them out. This is a typical recipe for four people or so.
Sauté Zucchini
• 2 or 3 small zucchinis (about 6 inches long and quarter to half dollar size around).
• 1 tablespoon olive oil.
• 1 - 2 tablespoons of chopped white onion.
• 2 teaspoons dill weed.
• salt & pepper (to taste).
Directions
• Slice the zucchini thinly, but not too thin (approximately 1/8 inch thick).
• In a sauté pan over medium to medium-low heat add olive oil and zucchini.
• After a minute or so, add thinly sliced white onion.
• About halfway through cooking, add dill weed, salt and pepper. (Make sure you add enough dill weed so you can see it.)
If you enjoy crookneck squash, add a couple of small to medium-small yellow crooknecks, slice them up and add them to your zucchini - they make a beautiful colorful vegetable side dish!
Now I know what you are thinking … “That’s great for you but my zucchini always ends up as big as my arm, what then?”
Well, I have other great idea for you.
For those medium zucchinis, you can stuff them!
Stuffed Zucchini
• 2 medium (or 1 large ) zucchinis.
• ¾ - 1 pound of ground beef (or chicken or turkey).
• ½ teaspoon garlic salt (or 1 tsp garlic).
• ½ teaspoon oregano.
• Dash of pepper.
• 8 ounce can of tomato sauce (or several whole tomatoes).
• ¼ cup diced onion.
• Parmesan cheese.
• Cut large zucchini in half - lengthwise.
• Scrape out seeds, do not toss them; instead chop into a ¼ inch or smaller pieces.
Directions
• In a pan combine ground beef, garlic salt, oregano, pepper, tomato sauce and onion.
• Sauté ingredients until fully cooked.
• While the meat mixture is cooking, you can cook your zucchini.
• I prefer to steam my zucchini; you can also cook it in the microwave. It doesn’t matter how you cook it as long as you get it cooked.
• In a 9-by-13 pan, place zucchini.
Now is the time, or maybe even when you first took the seeds out of the zucchini, to figure out what size of stuffed zucchini you want. Sometimes it’s smaller pieces so they are already the perfect size when you serve the meal. Other times, you may want the larger pieces. You know what helps me to decide … the pan, what pan am I using today.
After you get the cooked zucchini in the pan, now you can fill it with the cooked meat mixture.
Once the zucchini is stuffed, then you can sprinkle parmesan cheese over it.
Then broil the stuffed zucchinis until the cheese is brown.
As for those large zucchinis, the ones for the record books, let’s shred them and use them for dessert.
Yummy Zucchini Brownies
• ½ cup light tasting olive oil (I use Bertolli Extra Virgin Olive Oil, with the light green cap).
• ½ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips.
• 2 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder.
• 1 cup sugar.
• 1 egg and 1 yolk (2 eggs needed).
• 1 teaspoon vanilla.
• 1 cup grated, wrung out fresh zucchini.
• ¼ teaspoon baking soda.
• ½ teaspoon salt.
• 1 cup all-purpose flour.
• ½ cup milk chocolate chips.
Frosting
• ¼ cup butter.
• 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder.
• ¼ cup semisweet chocolate chips.
• 2 tablespoons milk.
• ½ teaspoon vanilla.
• 1 ½ cups powdered sugar.
Directions
• In a 3-quart saucepan, over medium-low to low heat, melt and combine oil, ½ cup of semisweet chocolate chips and cocoa.
• Once melted, remove from heat and mix in sugar, eggs, zucchini and vanilla.
• Next mix in flour, salt and baking soda then lastly your milk chocolate chips.
• Pour into a greased 9-by-13 pan and bake at 350 for 18-25 minutes. Check doneness before removing from oven.
• While your brownies are baking start working on the frosting.
• In a small saucepan, melt over low to medium-low heat, butter, cocoa powder, chocolate chips and milk.
• Mix until smooth and simmer for a minute.
• Remove from heat and whisk in vanilla and powdered sugar.
• Mix until smooth.
• Pour over brownies once they have been pulled from the oven.
• Let cool and enjoy.
• Can be the perfect complement to ice cream.
A quick note to mention, I have a lot of frozen shredded zucchini in my freezer and this recipe works well with it too, but your result can be slightly different. When I use a cup of frozen zucchini and wring it out, my brownies are more like fudge but oh so good.
Last tip of the day, when using cocoa powder, I recommend that you sift it to get the clumps out, you will be much happier with the end results.
