Are handmade gifts trite? I’m crocheting some scarves as gifts for a couple of family friends and I was wondering about the stereotype of receiving knitted socks for Christmas. I, personally, love handmade gifts, and I also love making handmade gifts. I understand why some people might balk at receiving something like a scarf, gloves or socks, since utilitarian gifts generally don’t go down well anyway, but I think the fact that they’re handmade lends them a certain warmth.
Generally, making things by hand isn’t the easiest thing to do. Even when it comes to making something with basic knitting or crocheting stitches, a lot of time has to go into it. Depending on the project, a lot of money might be going into it, too, depending on the kind of yarn they use and how much.
Whether making or buying a gift for someone, the important thing is to consider their personal preferences. I’ve seen a few advice columns where someone writes in saying they spent a lot of time making something, or a lot of money buying something, only for the recipient to react lukewarmly or even hostilely. Unfortunately, not everyone will appreciate the thought and care you put into a gift when it’s something they don’t want. For instance, you might not want to pour yourself into a painting for someone who has no artistic inclinations or interests.
Sometimes, you might get lucky and someone will tell you what they want. Maybe not explicitly, not like, “This is what I want for my birthday ... ,” but a casual mention of something that interests them. I don’t have a good memory, so when someone shows me something they like, and they’re someone I usually buy gifts for, I’ll make a note of it in my phone’s notes app or I’ll add it to my Amazon wishlist for later.
If you’re not lucky enough to have someone share things like that with you, or maybe they have but you’ve forgotten, consider what you know about them. I advise against buying them things for their hobbies, though, especially if they’re very passionate about them. Unless you’ve asked them specifically what they’d like for that hobby, you may end up getting them something that doesn’t meet their needs. In those cases, it might be better to get them a gift card to a supply store for that hobby, or maybe something adjacent to that hobby: a novelty mug, for instance.
If you’re determined to make something by hand, like I am, what I do is pair it with a gift I’ve bought. I just recently finished crocheting a scarf for a 6-year-old I tutor and I know children that age probably aren’t very ecstatic to receive clothing items, but I’ll send along something else, a toy truck or Hot Wheels cars that I know he’ll like. Earlier this year, for a friend, I paired a scarf I made with a book I thought he’d like.
You might think you can’t get away with making a gift, that it’ll feel like a child giving their mom some macaroni art they made, but I think there’s something to be said for the time, effort and thought that goes into making something, whether it’s a wooden birdhouse, crocheted scarf, knitted socks, a landscape painting, a homemade rum cake or any other creative endeavor you put your mind to. Especially this year, when funds might be tight, it could be a good opportunity to flex those DIY muscles.
Johanna Armstrong is the editor of the Lifestyle section.
