Bunkey wanted to get a head start on his garden a few years ago. He planted tomato and pepper seeds on March first. They popped up by the end of the first week and took right off. The last day of frost in Otter Tail County is May 15. By that time, his tomato plants were almost two feet tall, spindly and with a bad case of jaundice. He planted them in mid-May thinking he would have the first crop in the block. Actually, his plants were the last to bloom and produce and the crop was much less than the neighbors. What did he do wrong?



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?