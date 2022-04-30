The scientists are at it again. Breeder Sally Mackenzie and her team are working on making tomato plants tougher, able to tolerate wet conditions and colder/hotter temperatures by manipulating their genetics. This is not GMO. Plants use only a small percent of their genetic capability. Buried in their genetic code are abilities like withstanding heat stress and doing better during droughts. They do this by manipulating the epigenetic expression of the plant.
These changes aren’t the result of altered DNA or genetic combinations. Change occurs by opening pathways between existing genes. This is like navigating through Minneapolis on a skateboard. Which road will lead to my hotel and which will instead put me in the stockyards.
Epigenetics refers to the genomic neighborhood that surrounds genes and controls how they express themselves. This local process controls how genes respond to environmental change. It could be a plant that grows better in the shade or a northern plant that can take a bit of frost. Sometimes these changes are strong enough to confer a stable, heritable, expressed phenotype, or in plain English, a tomato plant manipulated in this fashion will have the same strengths next year and, hopefully, forever.
Breeders create new varieties by recombining the plant’s genes to give it new traits or features. Epigenetic expression doesn’t result from changing the gene combination but by changing how the genes express themselves. By manipulating epigenic expression, scientists have learned how to activate the desired abilities- abilities that will still be in subsequent generations. The result is yield stability.
Plants sense their environment and sense patterns of change. This information triggers a cascade of events. The plant undergoes epigenetic reprogramming, changing the epigenetic roadmap to access the genetic bag of tricks for dealing with the changes. Mackenzie and her team have studied these responses and have discovered one key to triggering stress responses- the MSH1 gene.
This gene is present in all plants. A plant under stress will suppress the MSH1 gene that heightens stress response. The plant then passes this information on to the next generation resulting in that generation having enhanced resilience and vigor. Crossing a plant with suppressed MSH1 with a normal variety with the same genetics will result in a plant that is stronger and more resilient. In stressful conditions, like heat at flowering or drought, trials produced 20-29% more tomatoes than regular tomato plants.
Plant breeding has produced ever-improving cultivars, hybrids and varieties. Scientists test and develop these lines in diverse environments. However, Mackenzie says using traditional breeding methods to produce plants tolerant to heat, drought or nitrogen deficient gardens, is exceptionally difficult. She is working with Penn State to transition plants with superior epigenetic trait expression from the academic world to seed companies. She notes that “Epigenetics is not a variable breeders have control over. They work with the genes and live with whatever epigenic expression happens.”
Another hold-up is the generality of epigenetics. It’s not a clean and exact science like gene splicing to make genetically modified organisms. You can’t look at one and say “there it is, that’s the one that does this." We don’t know how it works, just that it does. So far, it has worked in every crop they have tried, and they tried sorghum, soybeans, canola and tomatoes. Sounds like we may have to wait years to have a tomato that will flourish in 100 plus temps. We don’t, so how can you expect a plant to?