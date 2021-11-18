For the past year, Friday has become one of my favorite days — and not because it marks the end of the work week. Remember when Sandy’s Donuts delivered to Fergus Falls (and surrounding areas) on Fridays? My family took advantage of this opportunity multiple times. We enjoyed trying an assortment of donuts, often cutting small sections from each one to create a “pastry buffet.” When those deliveries stopped, we replaced donuts with fresh bread from Falls Bakery and coffee from Stumbeano’s. These bread and coffee get-togethers slowly grew to include various cousins, aunts, grandparents and friends. Little did I know our Friday gatherings would create lasting memories and become what I now consider a tradition.
Now that the holiday season is upon us, traditions seem to be in the forefront of our minds. Every time I hear or read that word — tradition — I immediately think of the chorus from the “Fiddler on the Roof” musical. If you are not familiar, please take a moment to find and listen to the song so you can understand what I am hearing. You see what I mean now? Tradition! Like most families, mine participates in multiple holiday traditions throughout the year. Whether it’s flying kites Easter weekend, shooting off fireworks the morning of July Fourth, eating pumpkin pie on Halloween, or reading the Christmas story before opening gifts on Christmas Eve, we fully embrace our traditions. With Thanksgiving soon approaching, the Fergus Falls Public Library has a variety of resources to help you maintain old traditions or start new ones with your family. From cookbooks and decorating ideas to cake pans, games, and movies, we have your family gatherings covered.
“Land of 10,000 Plates” by Patrice M. Johnson not only contains classic Minnesota recipes from all over the state, but also includes anecdotes from those who have shared the recipes in the book. For a more in-depth look at recipes, I recommend “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: A Year of Holidays” by Ree Drummond. Over 100 recipes covering 12 different holidays — including Thanksgiving — are included in this cookbook with a bonus of step-by-step instructions paired with pictures. Perfect mashed potatoes, basic dressing, and caramel apple pie are just some of the many Thanksgiving recipes provided. If you have a slow cooker or instant pot, check out “Best-Loved Slow Cooker Recipes” from Rival Crock Pot and “The Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook: Easy Recipes for Fast & Healthy Meals” by Laurel Randolph. I recommend making the molten brownie pudding from the instant pot cookbook for a truly decadent dessert. For more kid-friendly recipes, try “United Tastes of America” by Gabrielle Langholtz. This unique cookbook includes food facts and recipes from all fifty states to help you eat your way around the country from the comfort of your own kitchen. Don’t forget the library’s amazing cake-pan collection! Yes, we even have a turkey-shaped pan for those who would like to bake a themed cake.
For decorating assistance, “Autumn Accents” by Lynette Jensen offers simple decoration ideas for the months of September, October, and November with items you may already have in your house. These early evenings present the perfect opportunity to play games or watch a movie together as a family. Fun and interactive board games like “Ticket to Ride,” “Splendor,” and “Carcassonne” are available for checkout at the library. Movies such as “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” “Turkey Hollow,” “Tower Heist,” and “Friendsgiving” all lend themselves well to getting you in the Thanksgiving mood. Finally, don’t forget to take a look at the display cart in the children’s area for some great Thanksgiving picture books perfect for children.
As you browse the stacks at the library in the upcoming weeks, I hope you find inspiration to engage in meaningful traditions with your loved ones. While the library will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Native American Heritage Day, we will be open Nov. 27. However and wherever you choose to celebrate, enjoy this special season of love, family, and tradition.
Krista Kugler is the children’s services librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.