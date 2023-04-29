I recently returned from a visit to Washington DC. I just missed the cherry blossom peak season, which is okay. While the city is awash in pink blooms and is truly lovely, it also makes for a large number of tourists. The first time I visited DC was maybe a decade ago, it seemed like such a surreal experience. There we were, amongst all of the iconic buildings and memorials that you read about in textbooks and see in the news. It is like living history and I did not want to miss anything. To ensure I get the most out of my travel experience, I do a fair amount of advanced research.
To make the most of any travel adventure, I suggest reading travel guidebooks. You can maximize your experience by doing some research before your adventure. The library has a vast selection of books and DVDs on travel, including materials by Rick Steve, Fodor’s, Moons, Rough Guides, DK Eyewitness and The Lonely Planet. I do not necessarily have a favorite guidebook publisher; instead, I like to consult a few and compare notes. Where to stay, where to eat, where to visit and how to navigate mass transportation, can all be gleaned from travel books, and can help ensure you have a great experience.
The library’s travel books include some niche books such as “Wisconsin Farms and Farmers Markets” by Kristine Hansen, “Traveling Different: Vacation Strategies for Parents of the Anxious,” by Dawn Barclay, “Weird Minnesota: Your Travel Guide to Minnesota’ Local Legends and Best Kept Secrets” by Eric Dregni. Depending on your specific interests or needs, some of these more specific books help you make the most of your travels.
If you are looking for a more remote destination, “Hidden Places” by Sarah Baxter, may be the book for you. If you are the wandering type consider “Wanderful: The Modern Bohemian’s Guide to Traveling in Style" by Andi Eaton. The library has recently added a selection of books on accessible vacations. If you have dreamed of train travel, I suggest checking out “Amazing Train Journeys” from the publishers of The Lonely Planet.
It is not necessary to be planning a trip to read a travel guide, perhaps you are an armchair traveler.
In this case, you might also want to consider books people have written about their travel experiences. “Tracks” By Robyn Davidson, “The Worst Journey in The World” By Apsley Cherry-Garrard, and “Ubuntu: One Woman’s Motorcycle Odyssey Across Africa” By Heather Ellis may be just the books for you. Bon Voyage.
