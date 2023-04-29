I recently returned from a visit to Washington DC. I just missed the cherry blossom peak season, which is okay. While the city is awash in pink blooms and is truly lovely, it also makes for a large number of tourists. The first time I visited DC was maybe a decade ago, it seemed like such a surreal experience. There we were, amongst all of the iconic buildings and memorials that you read about in textbooks and see in the news. It is like living history and I did not want to miss anything. To ensure I get the most out of my travel experience, I do a fair amount of advanced research.



