This is the time of year when I indulge myself with holiday-themed books, movies, and music. There are a few books and movies that I read or watch every year. Discovering a new book, movie, or album to add to my holiday reading, watching, and listening lists is a treat.
Fiction and nonfiction titles make my list every year. I enjoy a good book on holiday decorating, cooking, and entertaining as well as a charming memoir that shares the author’s affection for, or perhaps affliction to, the holidays.
Truman Capote’s “Christmas Memory,” One Christmas,” and “The Thanksgiving Visitor” are three shorter works of fiction that are of excellent Capote literary merit and quite simply delightful reads. The books recreate place and time of holidays past and are worth adding to your holiday reading list. “A Christmas Memory” was made into a movie and “The Thanksgiving Visitor” appeared as a movie made for television in the late '60s.
“A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens is always a favorite. While many people have seen a play, movie, or cartoon based on this classic, far fewer people have taken the time to read the book. There is a reason that Dickens has stood the test of time; he was an excellent writer. When reading Dickens’ do not rush, read slowly, look for the bits of humor and social criticism that he weaves into his work. You may want to watch a few of the movie adaptations to find your favorite, but be sure to include “The Muppets' Christmas Carol.”
If you are looking for a read-aloud to share with children, consider “The Bird’s Christmas Carol” by Kate Douglas Wiggin. I cannot make it through this book without shedding a tear. I own several different editions of this title, including a copy from 1888 that I treasure.
While my sentimentality is certainly showing here, I also have a pretty good sense of humor. I enjoy the “National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation” movie and found David Sedaris’ book “Holidays on Ice” laugh-out-loud funny. “Wishin’ and Hopin” by Wally Lamb is also a humorous Christmas read, perfect if you need a little levity this holiday season.
A large part of the holiday season is in the prep work. It is the food and decoration. For me, no Christmas is complete without consultation with Martha Stewart. Fortunately, you will find several of her Christmas books available at the library. Let Martha help you with baking, menu planning, selecting a tree and trimming it. I found additional inspiration in “Katharine Kaye McMillan’s and Patricia Hart McMillan’s “Christmas at Designers’ Homes across America,” a perfect book for dreaming.
If you are a knitter, “55 Christmas Balls to Knit” by Arne & Carlos is the perfect book. The Christmas balls you knit could decorate your tree or be used for gifts. The library has several holiday crafts books for all ages and all skill levels.
Music sets the mood and inspires. If you are driving in your car or looking for a playlist for your holiday party, you will find hundreds of Christmas CDs at the library. Works by Manheim Steamroller, Lori Line, the London Symphony, and artist compilations such as “A Very Special Christmas” are available.
We hope that you will include the library in holiday preparation and celebration. If you need a reprieve from the merriment, the library is the perfect spot for that too.