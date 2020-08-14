I’ve talked before about how I like video games and books so today I’m going to write about a specific genre of video games that combines those two interests: the visual novel (VN). It isn’t a genre that has really caught on in the West, aside from Telltale Games’ “The Walking Dead” which is only arguably a VN, but it’s huge in Asia. One of the biggest titles, and which brought the genre West, is “Fate/stay night,” released in 2004. By 2006, VNs made up 70% of the PC game titles released that year.
I downloaded a bunch of VNs this week, including “VA-11 Hall-A” from Venezuela-based studio Sukeban Games, “Necrobarista” from Australia-based studio Route 59 and “Mystic Messenger” from South Korean-based studio Cheritz.
The basic idea of VNs is that they are extremely complex choose-your-own-adventure stories. Where books are limited by the number of pages you can print, VNs are limited only by the imagination and talent of its creators. Generally, there’s a cast of characters with whom you, as the player character, engage with. You make decisions about dialogue, where you want to go and do, and your decisions impact your relationships with the other characters and the overall story.
I hadn’t been playing many games recently, or reading many books, or writing, but there’s something about VNs that I find soothing somehow. Of course, part of the appeal of video games is the dopamine rush you get from accomplishing things and a core part of many VNs is building relationships with others, so there’s something to be said about watching a bunch of hearts explode onscreen when you choose the option that pleases the character you’re talking to.
Beyond that, though, a lot of VNs have really interesting, complex stories. Lots of them, in fact — nearly every character in a VN game has their own story, giving VNs extensive replayability as you try to unlock everybody’s. Characters might also have more than one ending. Make a bad decision at any point and you risk getting the dreaded “bad ending” for someone who’s story you’ve been trying to complete. That’s why a lot of players use guides, especially for games like “Mystic Messenger” which makes use of real time, making it impossible to simply boot up a previous save to undo a poor choice.
VNs combine the relaxing nature of reading a book with the feelings of progress and accomplishment that games give you. They are, to put it another way, a great simple pleasure to indulge in during these highly stressful months where we’re trying to cope with a pandemic, civil unrest and an election year.
Of course, I’m also still trying to read: I’m working my way through a collection of Kafka’s stories and have a collection of Oscar Wilde stories and plays lined up afterward. I also borrowed the “V for Vendetta” comic from the Elbow Lake Library (funnily enough, three libraries are missing their copies, which I find annoying but appropriate for this particular title) and my friend lent me the comic “Plutona” which he said was like the movie “Stand By Me” except the dead body is a superhero’s.
I’m also still trying to write, and am starting small by planning a point of view character. It’s not much, but at least progress and a step in the right direction.
If you’re finding it difficult to focus on certain tasks or hobbies you once enjoyed, maybe try changing your approach. I couldn’t focus on action games, but the slower pace of VNs has been good for me.
Johanna Armstrong is the Lifestyle editor for The Daily Journal.
