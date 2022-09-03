Vinyl records are now part of Fergus Falls Public Library’s collection of circulating materials. Along with records for checkout, the library has added a listening station and a portable record player for checkout.
The vinyl comeback started several years ago and we knew we wanted to be a part of the return to vinyl partly because the sound quality is so superior to other recording formats.
The vinyl craze has spread across generations. During a school field trip, an elementary student and vinyl enthusiast enquired as to what genres of music we would be adding to the collection. I was happy to respond, “all of them.”
The library received a donation of more than 600 records that had belonged to Virginia Adams. Sam and Ginny loved all genres of music and collected recordings for decades. Sam and Ginny were ardent supporters of the library. The Adams family’s incredibly generous donation provided a special way to start building the record collection. Albums we were unable to add to the collection, were sold, and those funds have helped to purchase new records.
Volunteers Mark Oyloe, Brooke Barsness and Richard Barsness spent several days sorting records into music genres and determining the condition of each record. Mark Solie was kind enough to share his knowledge of classic music in helping us to organize the classical collection.
Funds from an anonymous donor allowed for the purchase of three turntables; one for public use in the library, one for library programs, and one for checkout. Headphones and a Bluetooth speaker were also purchased. We wanted to purchase a quality turntable that would positively impact the listeners’ experience. Andrew Millard provided valuable input on selecting a turntable and necessary components. Andrew and his daughter Evie created step-by-step instructions, with images, for using the turntable. For many of us, playing a record is old school. However, many people have never before used a record player. The first vinyl to spin on the new turntable was a Blondie album.
We needed a cabinet for the new turntable, so we contacted local furniture designer and builder Brian Christensen of BC Woodshop to help us out. Brian created the perfect turntable stand for our listening station.
Brian’s furniture is an exquisite example of his craftsmanship. It is a stunning addition to the library. The turntable cabinet was also purchased with donated funds.
The library is in the process of cataloging the records. Cataloger, Kia Donais, has a goal of cataloging ten albums a week. The first album to get cataloged was “The Original Soundtrack to the Motion Picture Grease.”
My personal experience with records at the library takes me back to the Fergus Falls Public Library in the late 1970s and early 80s. The listening station looked out onto Union and was on the north side of the entrance. I would listen to vinyl records while waiting for my mom to pick me up. The record collection at the library was my first exposure to Broadway Musicals. It was like I had discovered a new planet.
The Friends of the Library have contributed funds to purchase newly pressed vinyl records. Youth services librarian, Arielle McCune, is responsible for building part of the collection and is in the process of ordering new albums. Arielle shared, “I grew up listening to vinyl with my mom. She had Whitney Houston, Eddy Grant and the soundtrack to ‘The Big Chill’ on heavy rotation. I have a record player at home and I love sharing that experience with my children. I’m excited to be part of expanding the vinyl collection at the library!”
The vinyl listening station is located by the west-facing windows near the teen area of the library. Listeners can enjoy the scenic-view while discovering new music genres or listening to old favorites.
The library staff and board are grateful for the community members who helped bring this project to fruition.