Tune in online for several hands-on horticulture demonstrations from the backyards of experts! In absence of the in-person event, horticulture experts will participate in a virtual learning experience hosted by the U of MN West Central Research and Outreach Center, Morris. The following segments will be available to watch from home:
“A Special Welcome” by U of M president, Joan Gabel.
“Houseplants!” by Neil Anderson, U of M.
“Shrubs and Perennials for MN Gardens” by Debbie Lonnee, Bailey Nurseries.
“Best Care Practices for Young Trees” by Gary Johnson, U of M.
“A Fresh and Healthy Cooking Demonstration” by Sodexo Food Services, U of M, Morris.
“Virtual Tours of the Garden” by Steve Poppe, U of M, WCROC.
Videos will be made available beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 30 and can be accessed at z.umn.edu/hortnight. All videos will be available for several weeks following the event.
For those wishing to visit the horticulture display garden, it is open daily from dawn to dusk. Please adhere to all safety procedures and protocols posted at garden entrances and informational kiosks.
While the year 2020 would have marked the 50th consecutive year of Horticulture Night, the organization looks to celebrate 50 years in 2021.
