You may find yourself with a fridge full of leftovers after this week’s Thanksgiving feast. And as wonderful as the dinner is on Thanksgiving Day, the idea of eating the same meal every night for the next week might have your taste buds screaming “boring!”
Don’t worry. Local chef Evan Burkdoll of Roasted Meal Prep and Catering has you covered with two creative and simple recipes using your leftovers.
He likes to think of “food that people know with a twist.” And that cold familiar turkey sitting in your fridge might need a twist right about now.
“Using your leftovers is so fun because it allows you to be creative in your own home,” explained Burkdoll. “It’s also great for the bank account!”
If you’re anything like me and you had a hard time cooking for Thanksgiving in the first place, never fear. “Don’t try using ingredients you don’t usually use,” recommended Burkdoll, “it’ll only stress you out more. Even I get stressed out when I try a recipe that is totally outside my style of cooking.”
But, if you wiped your plates clean on Thanksgiving Day, or if you have never cooked a turkey in your life and don’t ever plan too ... “I do own a meal prep and catering company,” joked Burkdoll, “so you would never have to cook for yourself again.”
Chef Evan’s Thanksgiving Monte Cristo
Ingredients
• Any form of white bread is best, but really just use your favorite sandwich bread! (Works best if the bread is older and slightly dried out.)
• Leftover ham, turkey, or both!
• Swiss cheese (2 slices per sandwich)
• Honey Dijon mustard (1 tablespoon)
• Mayo (2 tablespoons)
• Eggs (1 egg per sandwich)
• Whole milk (2 tablespoons per egg used)
• Butter 2-3 tablespoons
• Leftover cranberry sauce
• Powdered sugar
• Salt to taste
Steps
1. Beat eggs and milk together until well combined (add a pinch of salt while mixing).
2. Shred turkey by hand or slice ham.
3. Place ham and/or turkey in a low heat oven or microwave, so it’s slightly over room temp.
4. Mix mayo and mustard.
5. Assemble sandwich. Bread, spread mustard sauce, two thinner slices of ham, thin layer of shredded turkey, both slices of Swiss. Press down on the sandwich, so it’s nice and compressed.
6. Put a frying pan on low heat with two tablespoons of butter until melted.
7. While butter is melting, coat the sandwich in egg mix.
8. Turn pan heat to medium/high and place sandwich until golden brown (think of French toast here).
9. If the pan needs more butter before flipping, add another tablespoon!
10. Garnish with powdered sugar!
11. Dip in leftover cranberry sauce! If the sauce is too thick add sugar water a tablespoon at a time until desired consistency.
Sugar water: equal parts water and sugar (heat until sugar is dissolved). If using for cranberry sauce, add fresh orange juice or lemon juice to taste
Chef Evan’s Potato Croquettes
Great use for leftover mashed potatoes!
Ingredients
•Leftover mashed potatoes
•Eggs (1 egg per 10 croquettes made)
•Panko breadcrumbs
•Oil for frying (can use air fryer)
Optional ingredients
•Bacon
•Cheddar
•Green onion
•Salt and pepper
•Garlic
Steps
1. Heat roughly 2-3 inches frying oil in a pan to 350 degrees.
- If using the air fryer preheat to 400 degrees, use nonstick spray on the pan.
2. Form cold mashed potatoes into 2-ounce balls or patties. (Mix bacon, cheddar, and garlic into potatoes here if you would like!)
3. Beat eggs in a small bowl.
4. Place panko in another bowl and season with salt and pepper.
5. Toss formed mashed potato in egg, then coat with panko. Place croquettes on air fryer pan or a plate.
6. If using frying oil, cook in small batches 3-5 at a time. Cook until golden brown, roughly 3-4 minutes.
- If using an air fryer you can do slightly bigger batches 6-8. Cook at 400 degrees for 8-10 mins or until golden brown.
7. Top with leftover gravy or any condiments you like! Green onions are a great garnish for these.
- If you would like to freeze these, form them into croquettes before frying and place in the freezer. You can fry from frozen or unthawed!