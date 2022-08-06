During a recent conversation with my co-workers, we affirmed that libraries are about everything. There is a Dewey decimal number or Library of Congress Subject Heading for every conceivable topic. When a new subject comes along, the cataloging system is nimble enough to make room and add it. Really, libraries are “about” everything. The conversation originated while we were planning our distribution of seed packets and notecards with information about the important services bees provide. Libraries are about bees and seeds and ideas we haven’t even conceived yet.
Most importantly, libraries are about access to information, continued education and recreation.
Many people associate library services with “checking items out,” however, programming and hands-on learning opportunities are abundant at libraries. Maker Camps, Kaddatz Art tables and 3D printing, are popular activities. Using the microscope, listening to vinyl records and exploring the plants are popular library activities. Yes, the plants. Inside the library you will find an incredible variety of houseplants. Librarian Assistant, Emily Millard, is the library’s plant expert. Emily researches the plants, utilizing library resources and meticulously cares for the plants. Emily has even added informational tags to the plants so visitors can identify and learn about them.
The Fergus Falls Public Library is home to a beautiful pollinator garden. Perhaps you have noticed that at times the garden appears a bit out of sorts. I would consider this part of the learning or growing process. The library’s pollinator garden allows for spontaneous, hands-on learning. A pollinator garden attracts bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, other birds and insects that provide pollinator services. “A Short History of the Honey Bee” by E. Readicker-Henderson does an excellent job of explaining the vital services bees provide. The book is also full of beautiful photos of bees, hives and apiaries at work. If you are motivated to start keeping bees, I suggest “The Backyard Beekeeper: an absolute beginner’s Guide to Keeping Bees in Your Yard” by Kim Lottum.
The pollinator garden also requires a few years of planting and weeding. We have been fortunate that staff and volunteers from Prairie Wetlands Learning Center have taken the time to help educate us, pull weeds and plant native plants. I encourage you to take a few minutes to slow down and look at the library’s pollinator garden.
See how many plants you can identify and notice any bees and butterflies. Literally, stop and smell or at the very least stop and enjoy the flowers.
The library’s resources include books, movies, magazines about gardening and plant identification. Of course there are also books about birds, butterflies, rocks, prairie grasses and even prairie dogs because after all the library is about everything.
Gail Hedstrom is the director for the Fergus Falls Public Library.
