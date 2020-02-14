If you plan to give your sweetie roses for Valentine’s Day, here are some buying tips for you. Look for roses where the few outermost petals are loosening and beginning to unfurl. Tight buds may not open. If there are several loose opening petals, vase life will be shorter. Fully open blooms typically aren’t due to the flower being cut too late from the plant. Rather the flower has opened during an extended time in transit or in the flower shop before you buy it. That bloom will have a very short vase life.
Roses are quite expensive, so you want to get your moneys worth. Start by looking for a flower head placed squarely on strong, straight stems. Especially examine the neck of the stem for straightness. The neck is the part just below the flower and above the first leaf. This is the part of the stem most likely to wilt if under water stress. If they do recover from water stress, this section of the stem may no longer be straight and can indicate that the stem was under water stress during production. You need to check out the color of the stem and leaves. If they aren’t a nice bright green, or if the stem has been bruised, look for another rose.
Now that your sweetie has your bouquet, she/he will want to extend their life as long as he/she can. Here’s how.
To extend the vase life of roses it is important to promote water uptake and provide the energy for the flower to sustain tissue and allow for continued growth especially of petal tissue. You also want to slow down flower development so you can enjoy the flowers for a long time. Avoid microbial growth in the water as it can clog vascular tissue and interfere with water uptake. Remove any leaves that will be below water as they can rot and increase microbial growth. Recut stems as soon as you get the bouquet home. It is best to do this underwater to keep air from getting into the vascular tissue of the stem. You can cut them straight across as this tissue is made up of many small tubes and cutting them at an angle doesn’t change their ability to suck up water. Use the floral preservative that comes with your roses. It contains an antimicrobial agent and an acidifier. Both of which limit bacterial growth. Change the water every day or two. Use lukewarm water especially if the roses aren’t in a base when you get them. Keep your roses away from drafts as it will cause a higher demand for water uptake by increasing evaporation.
Roses are usually third for yearly sales but move to No. 1 for Valentine’s Day. Growers take that into consideration by scheduling a bumper crop to meet that demand. Plants are carefully pruned several weeks before the big day and their growth monitored in order to maximize the harvest and take advantage of height market prices around Valentine’s Day.
Roses come in so many colors and combination of colors so don’t get your sweetie just red ones. Find out what her/his favorite color is. There is bound to be a rose of that color. Add chocolates and you’re golden.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
