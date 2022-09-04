In a medium saucepan, bring olive oil or vegan butter to a medium heat. Add onions, garlic, thyme, salt and pepper. Cook for about 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add vegetables and one cup of vegan broth to a blender or food processor and blend till smooth
Return to the pan and add remaining ingredients. Bring to a medium boil, stirring occasionally, till desired consistency. Salt and pepper to taste.
Main course:
Preheat oven to 425
On a sheet pan, place parchment paper
Peel carrots and potatoes. Cut ends of carrots and place on pan. Cut potatoes into chunks and place on the pan. Drizzle with olive oil. Top with one tablespoon of onion powder and a generous amount of salt and pepper. Coat evenly. Place in oven for 40 minutes, flipping halfway.
Drain jackfruit. On a sheet pan with parchment paper or small casserole dish, peel jackfruit into pieces. Add soy sauce, celery salt, garlic powder and one tablespoon of onion powder. Slice onion and garlic into thin strips. Mix with jackfruit and spread into a thin layer in pan. Top with olive oil, salt and pepper. Place in oven and cook for 20 minutes, stirring halfway.
Toss carrots and potatoes in fresh parsley. Serve dinner with brown gravy.
