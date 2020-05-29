Drivers on I-94 this week will notice a new billboard just south of exit 55. Visit Fergus Falls is sharing with passersby that “We’re Ready When You Are.” This soft-sell message is one of awareness and hope as travelers gradually begin moving about the region. “We want visitors simply to know that our hospitality industry has taken all precautions to ensure their safety,” said Jean Bowman, executive director of Visit Fergus Falls.
“Our board feels this is the perfect time to let travelers know they are welcome here,” added Bowman. This message is a softer sell than usual as we can’t promote specific festivals or concerts. “There are many activities in and around Fergus Falls that allow for social distancing. Biking on the Central Lakes Trail or the Ferber Mountain Bike Trail, water activities, hiking on the North Country Scenic Trail are all great examples and reasons people visit.” The photo depicts siblings on a dock at sunset and was shot by Fergus Falls resident, Heather Miller. Miller shares the story of the photo, taken last summer just east of town. “We had been paddle boating along part of the Otter Tail River,” said Miller. “When we took a swimming break, a DNR officer stopped to reinforce the good behavior of wearing life jackets and cleaning the paddle wheel. The kids were delighted with him – and the ice-cream coupons.”
At a time when people might be unsure about which communities are ready and interested in having visitors, the hotels are especially ready to let them know that “Yes, we are ready and welcome you here.” Hotel properties have COVID-19 procedures in place to keep guests and employees safe. As retailers and restaurants begin to reopen for business, the community is working closely with all businesses to execute safe distancing, testing, cleaning, training employees, providing masks and other protocols designed to keep visitors, residents and employees safe.
This billboard is on city property and is made available at no charge to Visit Fergus Falls for the summer. Visit Fergus Falls is the official destination marketing organization for the city of Fergus Falls. Bowman and the 15-member board use lodging tax funds to plan and execute programs that position Fergus Falls as a travel destination.
