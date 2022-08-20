Purchase Access

This summer at the Fergus Falls Public Library, area teens had a chance to give back to their community by taking part in the Teen Volunteer Program. In May, the library held orientation sessions for interested teens entering 9th — 12th grade. We were lucky enough to end up with 13 amazing young adults who, together, dedicated 199 hours of their time to the library during the months of June and July! These hard-working volunteers helped with the processing of new materials, shelving items, straightening books on shelves, entering statistics, creating displays and so much more. Summer is the busiest time of year for FFPL and their dedication and commitment helped make day-to-day operations run more smoothly and efficiently.



