This summer at the Fergus Falls Public Library, area teens had a chance to give back to their community by taking part in the Teen Volunteer Program. In May, the library held orientation sessions for interested teens entering 9th — 12th grade. We were lucky enough to end up with 13 amazing young adults who, together, dedicated 199 hours of their time to the library during the months of June and July! These hard-working volunteers helped with the processing of new materials, shelving items, straightening books on shelves, entering statistics, creating displays and so much more. Summer is the busiest time of year for FFPL and their dedication and commitment helped make day-to-day operations run more smoothly and efficiently.
We celebrated the end of the summer volunteer program with a pizza party supported by The Friends of the Library and hope some of the students (as well as new ones) are able to return in the fall. The teen volunteers were given a questionnaire and I’m happy to share some of the responses with you:
Why did you choose to volunteer at the library this summer?
“I love the library and was hoping I’d work there someday.” ~ Winnie B.
“I love books and thought that it would give me some good experience.” ~ Lily O.
“I thought it would be fun.” ~ Olivia R.
“Because I want to work at the library when I’m older.” ~ Evangeline M.
“I love the library and the people there.” ~ Finn J.
Now that you have spent some time working “behind the scenes” at the library – did anything surprise you? If so, what?
“I was surprised how many steps the books had to go through before they went back out onto the shelves.” ~ Lili J.
“The amount of books that get checked in each day.” ~ Evangeline M.
“The way you clean DVDs is pretty neat.” ~ Finn J.
“I didn’t know how much work really went into organizing and cleaning the books. Also it was cool how all of the library staff seemed to be really good friends who genuinely enjoyed working there.” ~ Lily O.
“There is so much that is done behind the scenes that I didn’t realize happened. The amount of books … It was a lot.” ~ Winnie B.
What was your favorite part about volunteering?
“Shelving DVDs.” ~ Gus
“Learning more about the library.” ~ Oriana M.
“I liked doing whatever random tasks people threw at me, it was always something different.” ~ Lili J.
Which tasks/activities did you like doing the best and why?
“I loved shelving dvds/books because then I can see what’s popular and what I should read or watch next.” ~ Winnie B.
“I liked putting books away and organizing the shelves. It was satisfying to make the shelves organized.” ~ Olivia R.
“Shelving and putting stickers on the kids’ picture books. I like shelving because I can see different and new books that I’ve never seen before. And I like putting the stickers on because I just like stickers.” ~ Finn J.
“Cleaning the kids’ area because I like to organize stuff.” ~ Oriana M.
“I liked helping with story time because I liked interacting with the kids there!” ~ Evangeline M.
What did you learn from your experience at the library this summer?
“I learned that a career in library science would be very fulfilling.” ~ Olivia R.
“The librarians are hard workers. They go out of their way to make sure the library is a clean and friendly environment. They truly are incredible.” ~ Winnie B.
“I learned more about how to take instruction well, and got a little better at memorizing letter positions in the alphabet!” ~ Lily O.
“I think the biggest thing I learned volunteering at the library was how to be a part of something bigger…and learn. And even if I got things wrong, I was taught how to do it better next time. I think that was probably the biggest thing I learned because I have never really volunteered before.” ~Gus
The library will be continuing its Teen Volunteer Program during the school year. Look for orientation sessions to be held later in September.
Arielle McCune is the Youth Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.
