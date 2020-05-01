What do the people in Okinawa, Japan, Costa Rica, Sardinia, Greece, Italy and Loma Linda, California, have in common? They are all famous for their longevity. They got that way by eating healthy, daily exercise, social support systems, and they gardened well into their 80s and 90s.
Gardening has been shown to reduce life shortening stress by lowering cortisol, the body’s stress hormone. Want to keep all your marbles? A study done in Australia found that men and women who garden regularly had a 36% lower risk of dementia than their nongardening neighbors. Gardening increases social connectedness known to be a factor in healthy aging. Becoming a Master Gardener, joining a gardening club, or just competing with your neighbors keeps you connected with others. A diet high in fresh vegetables has well known health benefits. If you grow your own, you tend to eat more of both fruits and vegetables. Gardeners usually have a significantly lower body mass index (BMI) than nongardeners. It’s all that lifting of bales, hauling flats, hoeing, weeding, hauling 100 feet of hose, usually around an obstacle that holds the darn thing captive that burns off those winter calories. All that exercise helps to maintain strength and dexterity as we get older.
Men who took up heavy gardening in their 50s cut the risk of early death by one half compared to their desk sitting friends. Of course, they had to keep gardening for at least 10 more years.
Harvard researchers discovered in a study of 100,000 American women that those who live in a home surrounded by lots of vegetation live longer than those with barer yards. Woman gardeners live an average of 14 years longer than their nongardening peers.
To get the most benefit from gardening the Centers for Disease Control recommends a minimum of 2 ½ hours of moderate-intensity activity a week. Activities that meet that level are pushing a lawn mower, digging holes, pulling weeds, raking and hoeing. In the spring, most gardeners get up to 10 hours a week and go well past the 2 ½ hours the rest of the gardening season. Our cardio consists of bending, stooping, stretching and lifting.
One interesting thing about gardening that working in the soil does for gardeners, is make us happy. There is a scientific explanation for this. The scientists from the University of Bristol in England, where everybody gardens, discovered that a common bacterium, mycobacterium vaccae, stimulates the body’s production of serotonin, the hormone that makes us relaxed and happy and is a natural antidepressant. Gardeners are exposed to the bacteria through skin contact and inhaling it. Tip: don’t wear your face mask in the garden. Serotonin effects last about three weeks after exposure. No wonder you seldom meet a grouchy gardener. So, pull up that carrot and eat it dirt and all. It’s’ good for you.
If you have never gardened, now is the time to start. You are just sitting at home watching TV and vegetating anyhow. Don’t plow up a half acre, start small. You may hate it even though it has been proven to be very good for you.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
