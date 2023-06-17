Now that it is dryer than a camel’s toenails, we either have to water or let everything die. There is a good way and a bad way to water. Start with the vegetable garden. Water the way you always do. Now, using your six inch garden trowel, dig a hole six inches deep. If there is not wet soil that whole depth, water until it is. Now you know how long to let the sprinkler go on the rest of the yard and it may be many hours.



