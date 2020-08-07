I recently started watching “The Umbrella Academy,” a TV show based off the comic book of the same name written by “My Chemical Romance” frontman Gerard Way. I finished the first season and am halfway through the second season, which was just released on July 31. It’s a superhero show like “The Watchmen” and “X-Men,” titles that are much more character driven and don’t shy away from some of the darker, grittier realities that might face a group of people who both see themselves as different and are seen as different by others.
“The Umbrella Academy” follows seven adults who, as babies, were adopted by eccentric billionaire Reginald Hargreeves. The children have special powers, for instance, super strength, the ability to commune with the dead and the ability to blink through space and time. Hargreeves trains the children in combat and in their powers, forcing them into costumes and “missions” to stop crime around the city. Unsurprisingly, his lack of affection for the kids means the children have grown into emotionally unstable adults who have are distant from their father and from each other.
The show begins with Hargreeves’ death and the children’s return home. In the intervening years, one of them has gone missing and another has passed away, so the remaining members of the Umbrella Academy attempt to come to terms with their shared history and shared trauma. Unfortunately, their attempts to navigate their emotional and interpersonal roadblocks are complicated by an impending apocalypse they must work together to stop.
A good superhero story doesn’t focus on the “superhero” side of the story, in my opinion. Sure, action is great, superpowers are interesting, it’s fun watching the heroes save the world-- but the value in these stories lies in what the superpowers themselves represent.
At their core, the superhero or superpower genre is about belonging, about recognizing that there are things that make us special, make all of us special, and that while we might face discrimination or rejection because of those things, they are ultimately what empower us as individuals.
I made the mistake of thinking that there is a divide between the superheroes and those without special powers in this genre, but there’s not really. The divide isn’t that there are people among us who are more special than others, but that there is a divide between people who embrace what makes them special and people who will lash out against them for that. People who want homogeneity, who want to maintain the status quo, who want others to fit into neat boxes.
This exploration of where we can find our own empowerment is what I think makes the superhero genre valuable.
Johanna Armstrong is the Lifestyle editor for The Daily Journal.
