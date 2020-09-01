We see the needs around us. We know they exist. But will you be the one to step toward the needs? Will you do your part to create change in our world?
The Humane Society of Otter Tail County, as you know it, would not exist without the hard work and dedication of our faithful shelter staff and community volunteers. We are a nonprofit organization that is not affiliated with any national rescue organization or government entity. We rely on donations to keep our doors open, maintain our shelter, pay our staff, feed the animals and provide for their medical care.
The nine ladies pictured here make up our shelter staff who put their blood, sweat and tears into their jobs, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. It is rare that they are truly “off duty” because they are constantly looking out for the welfare of animals and educating others through their words and actions.
The animals, and the people of Otter Tail County are truly lucky to have them.
In addition to this awesome team, we have many regular volunteers who play critical roles in our animal care. Thank you to Cindy Johnson and Rebecca Nelson, who can be found cuddling with our shelter cats and kittens almost every afternoon. Thank you to Wendy Billie and
Gail Nordstrom, who faithfully walks and socializes our shelter dogs in rain, snow, sleet or hail.
Thank you to Lori Kettner and her family for taking in 45 families of foster cats/kittens over the last few years, saving close to 200 lives! And thank you to Katie of Galloping Dreams
Photography who spends hours capturing the personalities of our shelter animals and making them picture perfect for display on our website, humanesocietyotc.org and petfinder.com.
No matter the skill or time you have to give, every volunteer is special and makes a difference in the lives of our dogs and cats! We couldn’t do our work without you! We also have a board of directors who bring a variety of different skills and expertise to help ensure the shelter operates as efficiently as possible.
Our 2020 board members are: Samantha Batzlaff, Patti Fandrich, Lori Kettner, Kristi Dinsmore, Jill Fowler, Missy Rogers, Kristi Lausch, Sara Watkins, Amy Sund and Doreen Beck. We are all frugal stewards with a passion for animals, sharing a common goal of creating an animal shelter that Otter Tail County can be proud of. We invite you to schedule a shelter tour, see our adoptable pets and find out how you can become one of our valued volunteers. Help us unleash hope.
Kristi Lausch is a member of the Humane Society of Otter Tail County Board of Directors.
