Planning a wedding is one of the most stressful events many encounter within their lifetime. Throw in a global pandemic resulting in travel restrictions and immense socioeconomic impacts and you’re in for quite the ride! Regardless of the circumstances, a wedding is sure to be a memorable occasion. Area couples who married amidst the pandemic shared their wedding stories, demonstrating that different doesn’t necessarily mean bad.
On New Year’s Eve at Pier B in Duluth, Tyler and Kali Tougas chose to elope.
“We kept it simple,” Kali shared, stating that their ceremony was held outdoors in 9 degree temperatures without considering the windchill. Pier B generally does not accommodate weddings, but due to the pandemic, they made an exception, allowing the Tougases to marry outside. Their ceremony was quite small and lasted only eight or nine minutes, due to the cold, but highlighted the things that were important to the couple.
Andrew and Therese Johnson planned four weddings before they were finally able to tie the knot.
“In a roundabout way, we actually kind of got the first wedding that we planned,” explained Therese, though unpredictable weather made for an interesting wedding day. “Our outdoor ceremony was delayed by an hour due to rain and we had a duck that hung out at our reception with the kids,” she laughed.
AJ and Erin Shea got married with only their immediate family in attendance. They livestreamed the event on Facebook for other family and friends.
“It definitely wasn’t the big wedding we wanted but we went on an amazing honeymoon trip to Las Vegas and are planning a party for friends and family in the future,” Erin stated.
“Ours was perfect,” shared Elizabeth Danielson, who married her husband, Matthew, in a private, backyard garden wedding with only immediate family in attendance. With a string-trio providing music and a photographer capturing their memories, they wed in August, enjoying cupcakes following the ceremony.
“Though we had envisioned a different wedding day, it was altogether so, so lovely,” Elizabeth reflected.
Crickette Knight has been officiating weddings since 2013, but saw a decrease in weddings in 2020. She conducted one 2020 ceremony in an apartment with only five witnesses present and another with a small gathering of family in a park.
“That was one of my favorite weddings,” she expressed, “intimate and beautiful.”
While many couples made adjustments in order for their wedding ceremonies to occur, other couples opted to wait out the pandemic. TJ Goulet and Mallory Shuck are one of those couples. “Our wedding was planned for June 22, 2020, but due to the pandemic we were unable to follow through with our plans,” Shuck explained. “We decided to wait so we could have the wedding we envisioned.” The Goulet wedding is tentatively planned for June 2021, but it is still pending at this time.
When it comes to advice on planning a wedding during a pandemic, it is best summed up by Kali, who stated: “Keep it simple and focus on the things that are important.”
Heather Kantrud is the Lifestyle reporter for the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
