Every gardener has weeds. We fight the same darn things every growing season. There are several reasons for this problem. This article may give you some hints as to why you can’t get rid of some weeds easily.
You don’t get all the roots. When you pull or dig bindweed or Canada thistle and you don’t get all the roots, the plant will come back. Bindweed has roots that may extend 20 feet below the soil line. Those roots will eventually resprout and bloom. Two problem weeds that are nearly impossible to get rid of are creeping Charlie and creeping bellflower. You can pull them out but you simply can’t get all the tiny rootlets. A weed killer will at least slow them down but if you have them in a flower bed, move the bed, washing all the soil off the roots before you transplant or you will bring the monster right along in the new bed.
Mulch will at least slow some perennial weeds down. Mulch prevents seeds from sprouting. Shredded leaves and dry grass clippings (only if they have no chemicals on them) work well. Don’t use freshly cut grass, as fresh green grass turns into silage. Clean straw works if you can get it weed free, a difficult task as most of it will have a few weeds in it. If you buy mulch, look it over carefully. It is not a good sign if a thistle is growing out of the bag. Leaves will contain tree seeds but they are easy to spot and pull. If you have walnut or oak trees in your yard, be on the lookout for sprouting nuts. They are both difficult to pull out. You may have to get a shovel if you leave them alone for very long.
Weed seeds are tough. Even if you compost them, there will be cooler spots in the pile where they will happily live. They can live in the soil for years and pop up every time you disturb the soil. Biennials like ragweed and Queen Ann’s lace produce large amounts of seeds as they only flower every other year. Some weeds produce seeds many times a growing season. Different plants of the same species can produce seeds at varying times. Not only that, weeds can strategically produce seeds at varying stages on the same plant so that the weed ensures a better chance of spreading seeds during the growing season.
It takes a lot of energy for any plant to produce flowers and seeds. This stresses the plant. This is why you never transplant a plant right after flowering. It’s tired and needs to rest a bit. Pulling an annual weed when it is blooming will at least slow it down and make it harder to bounce back.
Pulling or digging weeds when the soil is moist is easier than when it is dry. However, if you don’t get it all it is also easier for it to resprout. Weeds often need more water and food than the plants we want in the garden. Planting seedlings rather than direct sowing and fertilizing and watering only those plants rather than fertilizing and watering the whole garden will help reduce the weed crop. Shade out broadleaf weeds with plants. Corn does a good job of this.
Our gardens will never be totally weed free. All you can do is attempt to stay ahead of them and good luck with that.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
