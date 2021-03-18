“When you look at a field of dandelions, you can either see a hundred weeds or a hundred wishes.” - Author Unknown
With spring on my mind due to the unseasonably warm temperatures as of late and the greening up of my grass between scattered snowfalls, I look forward to a few things — tulips, daffodils, and dandelions. (Yes, you read that right, dandelions!) The little yellow blooms that spread like wildfire and are the bane of the existence of many are one of my favorite parts of spring.
Color psychology has a lot of conflicting information when it comes to the color yellow, specifically for wall color. On one hand there are reports that yellow is warm and cheerful, but on the other, yellow invokes anger and frustration. Taking that into consideration, I guess it makes sense that I find dandelions happy while others find them infuriating.
One of the reasons I enjoy dandelions is due to the joy they bring children. From the little boy proudly presenting his mom with a freshly picked dandelion to the little girl blowing the puffs and making wishes, dandelions are a magical part of childhood that I never want to dismiss.
A few years ago, I dug into dandelions more, having heard that they have a number of benefits. While no one claims dandelion is an alternative to appropriate medical care or treatment, it did have a number of therapeutic benefits that I found intriguing, including aiding with weight loss, blood sugar, cholesterol, blood pressure and inflammation. They are also highly nutritious and contain a lot of antioxidants.
At that time, I was struggling with skin inflammation, so I decided to see what dandelion could do for me. After much research and consideration, I decided to try my hand at concocting a dandelion salve to see if it would help. The process took a few weeks. Thankfully, I had a large yard full of dandelions that had not been sprayed with chemicals at my immediate disposal. For the salve, I was most interested in the flower. I harvested the flowers, rinsed them, then let them dry for a few days prior to infusing them into oil. The oil infusion process took two weeks in itself, but once it was complete, I got to work combining my dandelion oil with other ingredients to create a dull yellow, lightly orange-scented salve.
When ready for use, I applied the dandelion salve to some bug bites as well as another area of skin irritation and the itch minimized immediately. Across the board, the salve was beneficial for skin ailments. I applied it liberally to bad sunburn one night and the next morning the burn was nearly gone. I gave some to friends who reported that they used it on cracked skin and it worked wonders. The more I used it, the more I appreciated it.
Then I ran out. Of course it was winter, so harvesting more dandelion wasn’t an option. Much to my dismay, my wonderful supply of dandelions was tainted and destroyed by chemicals the following years, so I haven’t had a chance to make more salve yet, but I can appreciate the other benefic properties of the plant until I locate a new source of safe dandelions!
I think the next thing on my agenda may be homemade dandelion root tea. There are a lot of questions and plenty of speculation floating around about dandelion root tea, but if it can help soothe heartburn and aid in weight loss, two of the more common claims, there certainly is no harm in trying!
When I see dandelions, I see happy kids and beneficial properties. I see the wishes. What do you see?
Heather Kantrud is the Lifestyle reporter for the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
