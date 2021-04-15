Being teased with summer temperatures then slammed with the tail end of dreary winter weather is pretty much normal for this part of Minnesota. I don’t even try to fool myself into thinking there won’t be snow in April. There always is — every single year. In fact, I was recently told to “shhhh” when I told someone not to forget that there is always snow in April.
As expected, within a week we had spring, summer and winter’s last hurrah. The kids donned shorts and T-shirts for a 6-mile walk/rollerblade complete with a stop at Uncle Eddie’s for a sweet, cool treat that we fully enjoyed outside in the warmth of the sun and we woke up the next morning reaching for sweatshirts and stocking caps.
April in Minnesota ... it isn’t spring, but it isn’t winter either. It’s this weird mishmash of all the seasons, many of which can all occur within the confines of a single calendar day! I like to call it sprinter; the combination of spring and winter.
I remember one year when I was in high school it was so hot outside that we abandoned our nonair-conditioned classrooms and had class outside one spring day. It was somewhere beyond 80 degrees and it was just beautiful. Quite frankly, I’m not sure how much schooling actually occurred that day or the next day for that matter, because we had a snowstorm and school was canceled the next day!
It never ceases to amaze me that seasoned Minnesotans are so quick to declare, “spring is finally here” during the first warmer days of the year and then they seem honestly and truly surprised when we get more snow. Is it really that surprising? It shouldn’t be! Crazy swings in temperature and weather conditions should be as expected as the leaves turning green in the spring and brown in the fall.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying I like the recurrence of snow. I’m ready for warmer temperatures, longer days, and the return of flowers just like most I just am not going to let it ruin my day because it’s simply expected. What is the point of clinging to the hope of no more snow when you know it isn’t at all likely? All that leads to is disappointment. I find it is plenty enough to enjoy the burst of heat knowing that the chill in the air isn’t quite gone yet, but that it will be short-lived. If nothing else, it saves me the frustration of convincing myself that the snow will be no more just to be slapped in the face with the reality that it isn’t quite finished yet. I’m not about to rob myself of joy in that way, and I hope that the other fine residents of Minnesota in the springter choose to do the same!
Is winter over? Maybe, maybe not. Enjoy the day for what it is, for there is something to enjoy about all types of weather and we Minnesotans are the lucky ones who get to do so.
Heather Kantrud is the Lifestyle reporter for the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
