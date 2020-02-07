The West Central Knights had a successful first outing as they began their 2020 speech season.
“It is always exciting to start a new season with new competitors and experienced speakers trying out new categories,” coach Kari Kreft said. The team earned a third place team trophy at a very competitive junior high meet and several individuals earned ribbons or medals.
Creative expression: Alexa Blume – honorable mention.
Discussion: Elizabeth Pollard – superior.
Extemporaneous reading: Isaac Kreft – honorable mention.
Extemporaneous speaking: Kelsey Eystad – third place.
Humorous interpretation: - Brian Beyer – third place and Parker Stach – fourth place, Callie Glawe – Superior.
Informative speaking: - Spencer Engen – third place.
Original oratory: - Annie Engen – second place.
Storytelling: Nathan Saulsbury - superior.
