Speech

Speech meet:  The West Central Area speech team competed at a speech invitational in Parkers Prairie recently. The team won several ribbons, medals and a trophy.

 

The West Central Knights had a successful first outing as they began their 2020 speech season.  

“It is always exciting to start a new season with new competitors and experienced speakers trying out new categories,” coach Kari Kreft said.  The team earned a third place team trophy at a very competitive junior high meet and several individuals earned ribbons or medals.

Creative expression: Alexa Blume – honorable mention.

Discussion: Elizabeth Pollard – superior.

Extemporaneous reading: Isaac Kreft – honorable mention.

Extemporaneous speaking: Kelsey Eystad – third place.

Humorous interpretation: - Brian Beyer – third place and Parker Stach – fourth place, Callie Glawe – Superior.

Informative speaking: - Spencer Engen – third place.

Original oratory: - Annie Engen – second place.

Storytelling: Nathan Saulsbury - superior.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments