I was first introduced to May Day as a young elementary school student. We arrived home to find two overflowing bags of Brach’s bulk candies at our front door. Very confused at the random, unknown candy delivery, my mom explained to my brother and I that we had received May baskets.
I don’t recall celebrating May Day or participating in May baskets until we moved a few years later and the kids in our neighborhood were all in with the tradition. The doorbell would ring and there would be a decorated plastic cup filled with candy on the front steps. Sometimes we would see a kid dashing away and a chase would ensue, other times they were sneaky enough not to get caught! May Day became a day that I looked forward to.
As time progressed and May baskets were deemed childish and uncool, the tradition died off again for me … at least until I had my own kiddo to help breathe new life into the holiday!
May Day reportedly dates back to a Roman festival, but transitioned to a European holiday celebrated to mark the beginning of spring and was often met with dancing, flowers and treats. Children would dance around a maypole, its brightly colored ribbons weaving together in the process. May baskets were hung on door knobs, resulting in a chase that resulted in, if caught, a kiss.
The first year my son and I put together and delivered May baskets, I explained how it all worked and he was quite excited. It was disappointing when he was let down time and time again simply due to the fact that no one understood what was happening. After delivering five May baskets and having zero kids (or their parents) know what was going on, I changed the strategy. After making a few calls to family and friends letting them know exactly what we were doing and ensuring that they would participate, my sad little boy and I hit up the gas station to get some last second May Day treats to salvage the day.
I wish you could have seen his face as he crept up to the first door, put a Mountain Dew on the step, and rang the doorbell. The door flew open and he shrieked and took off, running for the car as my friend chased him through the yard, caught him, and spun him in circles, kissing his cheeks while he laughed hysterically. He caught the bug, then, and May baskets are a tradition he’s enjoyed almost every year since.
It’s unfortunate that the fun is still, all too often, dampered by the fact that people don’t know what’s happening. After a primarily sad experience last year, with some forewarned family standing by prepared to make chase, the boys talked about how everyone seemed confused. They determined that May Day would be “so awesome” if people knew what was going on and more people participated in the holiday.
This year, May 1 proved to be a busy day for us, so we decided to press pause on May baskets, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t going to still do them! Reverted back to my early days with one kid in tow, I fully plan to make some phone calls and play some sort of May Day celebration, even if everyone is ready and waiting for their doorbell to ring!
I think it would be fun to bring May Day back to Fergus Falls. The question is, how do we do that? I am certainly open to suggestions!
Heather Kantrud is a reporter for the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
