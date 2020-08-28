Bunkey’s garden produced several odd growths this summer. One was a stinkhorn. Petunia made this discovery. She had been picking flowers and noticed a revolting smell coming from the flowerbed. She told Bunkey that there was something dead in the garden.
“It is really gross,” she told him. It took a bit of detecting but the smell was coming from an odd-looking mushroom. There were some small “eggs” lying on top of the soil and a pointed mushroom beside them. The mushroom was coated in a greenish gelatinous slime on its top, and did it stink.
These stinkers start as a small oval egg-like structure at about soil level. It will stay that way for several days while the stinkhorn develops inside of it. When it is fully developed it pops out of the “egg” in a few hours, in all its stinky glory. Like most mushrooms, stinkhorns feed on dead organic matter. They will not injure plants, shrubs, or trees so they can be left alone if you can stand the smell. Since much of the fungus lives in the soil, there is no way to remove the entire thing. They will fade on their own as the spores are released and their life cycle continues. Petunia was making as big a stink about them as the horn did, so Bunkey had to cut them off and put them in a Ziploc bag before he could put it in the trash.
While he was wandering in the garden looking for the “dead animal” he discovered another problem. One of his favorite flowers, the purple coneflower, had an all green flower and what looked like a “witches broom” on one of the stems. Witches broom is more often found on trees where it produces a big glob of branches. It is caused by phytoplasma, a bacteria-like organism. This can affect dandelions, plantain, annuals like marigolds, zinnia, petunias, asters, onions, tomatoes and lettuce, and perennials like coneflowers and mums.
New leaves are yellow, stunted and may be distorted. A bunch of shoots or leaves may pop out from one point on the plant resulting in a tuft of foliage, a witches broom. Flowers are often distorted, small and green, or the plant may not produce flowers at all. This disease is spread by leafhoppers that have fed on infected plants. There is no cure. You must remove the infected plants as soon as you detect the problem or take a chance that the leafhoppers will infest more of your garden. Infected plants can be composted as it can only live on live plants.
Another oddity that can cause a gardener to stop in their tracks is slime mold. It can look like dog vomit, tapioca, or scrambled eggs. Actually, these are the real names of the stuff. Scientists used to think there were fungi but now realize they are more closely related to bacteria. They can move! Each can exist as amoeba-like cells or individual cells each with a string-like tail called a flagella, used for moving around. Both these cells feed on bacteria, fungal spores, yeast and possibly organic matter. The spores can be found in worm poop, bark or soil. Maybe Bunkey should introduce a slime mold to his stinkhorn. Let it eat the spores. Of course, if it looks like dog vomit, neither he nor Petunia will go near it.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
