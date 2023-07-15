Is there anything better than getting your hands on the latest book by a favorite author? Today I am sharing one of my favorite authors’ new releases, as well as a few novels and nonfiction books I’ve been enjoying lately.
“Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett is bookshop owner Patchett’s latest and it has been worth the four year wait since her last novel “The Dutch House.” In this novel set during the pandemic lockdown, 57-year-old Lara enjoys unexpected time with her three adult daughters, each of whom has returned to the safe oasis of their Michigan cherry farm. While picking sweet cherries, Lara slowly unravels the story of her young adult years spent pursuing acting and her relationship with a now-famous actor. Fans of character-driven novels and Ann Patchett's writing will enjoy this one.
I was enthralled with Zibby Owen's memoir, “Bookends.” Zibby Owens is a publisher, podcaster, book store owner, book influencer and so much more who has spent years pursuing her passion of sharing good books with others. In her memoir she talks about her life from childhood to present day, as the mother of four children, recently remarried. While extremely wealthy, she shares the many challenges she faced, including the death of one of her best friends on 9/11. Throughout it all, books kept her going, and she includes titles of books related to each stage of her life. This book is powerful, and her love of reading and determination to keep going through life's obstacles shines. For more book recommendations, listen to Owens’ podcast, "Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books." This would be a great book to discuss with a friend. The library will soon have a book club kit available for this title, funded by the Friends of the Library.
“The Breakaway” by Jennifer Weiner is about 34-year-old Abby Stern. Abby is a little lost in her professional life; she hasn't quite found her niche. She does, however, love to bike. She ends up leading a multiple-day-bike-ride tour, where she bumps into Sebastian, a one-night-stand from her past. Abby has been dating reliable Mark, who she met at a weight-loss camp as a teenager. Their relationship is stable, but Abby's creative side is suppressed, and she thinks she might want something different from life. Weiner explores topics like fat shaming and what having a healthy body looks like.
“The Floating Feldmans” by Elyssa Friedland is a novel about a dysfunctional family. Annette is despairing; her adult children mostly ignore her. Facing her 70th birthday, she pays for the entire family to take a cruise together. On the cruise, she reasons, they'll be trapped at sea and forced to spend time together. Friedland gives you each family member's viewpoint. The characters are well-developed and have interesting back stories. I also recommend Friedland’s “Last Summer at the Golden Hotel,” about a dysfunctional family that reunites to decide the fate of their derelict Catskills hotel.
“American Breakdown” by Jennifer Lunden is a powerful memoir about chronic illness in American society today, and how we can reframe it. At 21 years old, Lunden moved from Canada to the US. She became seriously ill, losing all energy, barely able to get herself to a doctor. She went misdiagnosed for years and eventually found some mental solace in the diary of a 19th-century woman, Alice James (sister of novelist Henry James.) This book is thoroughly researched and thought provoking, if a bit all over the place.
“Maybe You Should Talk to Someone” by Lori Gottlieb is therapist Gottlieb's memoir of going through therapy herself. Gottlieb interweaves her story with those of four of her clients, giving the reader a look inside the therapy room. Gottlieb was in her 40s, a single mother dating a man she intended to marry, when he abruptly informed her that he didn't want to spend the next 10 years of his life living with a child. In shock, she got a recommendation for a therapist to work through this difficult time. Gottlieb isn't afraid to dig deep, both with her clients and into her personal life.
Katelyn Boyer is the Adult Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.