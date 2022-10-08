Fall is here and it’s the perfect time to curl up with a good book! Here’s what Fergus Falls Public Library staff has been reading lately.
Katelyn Boyer:
I just finished “The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches” by Sangu Mandanna. This feel-good story follows Mika, a 20-something-year-old witch. For generations, witches have been cursed. When a new witch is born, her mother dies. Witches also try to stay away from one another so that too much power isn’t congregated in one area, leading to magical outbursts that might draw attention to their existence. Mika’s childhood was safe, but lonely, and as a result of her upbringing, she doesn’t trust anyone with her heart, until she meets the three young witches of Nowhere House and the non-magical adults trying to raise them. This uplifting story of magic and making your own family will appeal to fans of “The House in the Cerulean Sea.” A perfect fall read. After finishing Mandanna’s novel, I picked up “The Cartographers” by Peng Shepherd. So far it is like a slower-paced, character-focused “The Da Vinci Code” (by Dan Brown) set in New York City in the world of rare maps. It is very atmospheric and gives off great fall vibes.
Kia Donais:
My reading goal this year has been to read more non-fiction. I’m currently reading “How to See Yourself As You Really Are,” by His Holiness the Dalai Lama, and “A Brief History of Time,” by Stephen Hawking. Both books are reprints of earlier works that I missed. The writing in the first book is simple but the themes are complex. I’ve always enjoyed listening to and reading the Dalai Lama’s works. His humble and often humorous ways are usually soothing to me. This book has been a bit of a challenge, however, and I don’t know if I’ll give it enough of my time to finish it cover to cover. Much of it deals with ways to meditate and change your meditations, something I don’t practice, so I just don’t care much about it, though I aspire to try it. Overall, however, the words are refreshing and inspiring and a great way to end the day. I’ve fallen asleep with this book in my hand several times lately.
I’m so glad that I stumbled upon “A Brief History of Time’’ on my daughter’s bookshelf. What a book! I can see why it has had such wide appeal. That said, I am only on page 33. My favorite part is the ease with which Hawking can combine history, science, religion and humor all in one single paragraph. It’s been a stunning, captivating and mind-blowing read so far. And, being that it’s short, I know it will keep me on task with my non-fiction reading goal. I can’t wait to get back to it and learn more about the exciting world of quantum gravitational theory. Who knew!
Gail Hedstrom:
I am just about to embark on “The Marriage Portrait” by Maggie O’Farrell, who is also the author of “Hamnet,” a book I enjoyed immensely because of the strong emotions it evoked and the well-researched history. “The Marriage Portrait,” is historical fiction set in Italy in 1561 and based on the Duchess of Ferrara Lucrezia de’ Medici. Knowing O’Farrell’s dedication to historical accuracy, and her ability to create characters that are complex, I am really looking forward to starting this book.
Krista Kugler:
I am excited for the release of “Cursed” by Marissa Meyer. This conclusion to the Gilded duology will be on sale Nov. 8, bringing the story of Serilda, Gild and the Erlking to an end. Magic spells, poltergeists, forgotten pasts, and curses are woven throughout this thrilling Rumpelstiltskin-inspired fairytale series, making it an enjoyable one to read. “Gilded,” book one, ended with a big cliffhanger so I cannot wait to pick up where it left off!
Next time you’re in the library, let us know what you’ve been reading!
Katelyn Boyer is the Adult Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.