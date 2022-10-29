There are times when I pick up a book, perhaps a classic or a title published a decade or two ago and I wonder why I waited so long to read that book. The book has likely been on my reading list for a long time, remaining in place as new releases budge in line.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?