It’s about time to pick a Christmas tree, but which one? There are three species of conifers usually available for Christmas tree, firs, spruces and pines, but there are several varieties of each. If you hate falling needles, look to the pines. The Scotch pine is the fluffy one. It is a vibrant green and hangs on to its needles. The downside is that it is very soft and can only support very light ornaments. The other pine is the Eastern white pine. This is the one to get if you have people with allergies in the house. It too needs lightweight ornaments but has little scent to trigger sneezes.



