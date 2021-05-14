Now is an important time to examine roses for dead canes. It could be from winter kill or a canker killing fungus. There are many different fungi that can cause canker on roses. Many take advantage of damage to canes to enter the plant tissue resulting in infections. Any plant that has been stressed by drought, poor soil fertility or other factors are susceptible to fungi. Roses can develop both brown canker and brand canker in the cold, moist conditions of late winter and early spring.
To find cankers look for white or tan areas that look dry and papery. They may have a red or purple border. Look for raised or pimple-like fungal spore-producing structures that can often be seen around the canker. They can be several inches long and will kill the cane if they girdle it. All stems with cankers should be pruned below the visible symptoms of the canker. Promptly bag the cane and either burn it or put it in the trash. If the cane is just winter killed, and has no evidence of fungus, it can be composted. The fungi that cause black spot, downy mildew and rust can survive the winter on infected canes. Look for purple or black spots that may be smooth or blister-like. They don’t kill the canes, just reinfect the rose. After you remove the infected canes, bag or burn them.
Before you cut, consider what type of roses you have. Climbers and old garden roses bloom predominantly off side buds from last year’’ growth. If you remove more than just the dead wood, you may be reducing the number of side buds and blooms. Do major pruning on these after blooming so you get all of spring’s flowers.
If you have a neglected rose bush, you may need to do some major pruning to bring her back to her best look. Start by cutting off 20% of the oldest canes right to soil level. You want to open up the center to improve air flow. Ever-blooming shrub roses bloom on new canes. These roses can be pruned quite severely. Cut out any twiggy growth and weak canes leaving fewer but stronger stems. Cut the remaining canes to the same length or desired shape. The harder you prune these girls the fewer blooms but the ones left will be larger and on stronger stems.
Start pruning with a very sharp clipper. You want to cut the cane, not crush it. Cuts should be made about 1/4 inch above the swelling bud and at a 45-degree angle with the high side toward the bud. To shape a bush correctly, cut an outward facing bud. This will direct the new growth outward and away from the center. This technique can be used on trees and other shrubs too. This helps open up the center so the leaves can dry out quickly preventing many diseases. If you have a rose on a trellis, direct the cut in the direction you want the new growth to go.
Here in the frozen North, tea roses are hardly ever hardy. Treat them like the very pretty annual they are here and you won’t be heartbroken when next spring you have a bunch of very dead canes for the compost pile.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
