Trees in a natural forest don’t get pruned and they do fine so why should we go to all the effort and cost to prune our trees? Three reasons: the health of the tree, safety and aesthetics.
Trees in the forests tend to randomly drop limbs and fall over unpredictably during storms from internal decay. Increased potential for property damage and personal injury in the urban forest dictates that branches dropping randomly and trees falling over need to be predicted and controlled as much as possible. Any tree can develop structural problems or become damaged in a way that presents a risk. This is why you need to get out there and take a good look at your trees to be sure that there aren’t any that can hurt you or your house. Getting an arborist to look at your trees and make recommendations is one way to go. Companies that trim trees are also another one to consult.
This information is from the United Forest Service brochure “How to Prune Trees:”
If you have a tree planted under an electric line, you probably know what crown reduction is. They come along one day when you are out to lunch and cut the top of the tree off. They are allowed to do this. You might as well cut that tree down as it not only looks ugly, but the damage opens up both small and large wounds that can be entry points to diseases or insect damage.
Crown thinning is another thing altogether. This opens up the crown for more air movement and lets the light through to the lower branches. It can also correct structural problems crossing branches and broken or split tree parts and branches at bad angles. Think of a branch that is too horizontal. Load it with snow and it breaks off on top of your car.
Crown raising. This is a fancy way of saying pruning lower branches off. It can improve site lines, keep you from getting a concussion when you mow under it, and keep the garbage truck from tearing branches off on its trip through your alley. Sidewalk trees are usually pruned to 16 feet above the ground.
Before you grab the chainsaw, at least read some of the current information on how to prune properly. Or take a class. There is a lot of incorrect information out there. For instance, the old way of pruning a branch was to cut it flush with the trunk of the tree. Don’t do that! It leaves a huge oval wound that the tree will have a hard time healing, and it looks ugly. Instead, undercut the branch to prevent the bark from tearing. The second cut removes the weight of the branch leaving a long stub. The third cut is outside the branch collar. This is the swelling where the branch meets the trunk. This will heal quickly and neatly. Never paint anything on the wound, it just slows healing and isn’t necessary.
The worst time to prune a tree is in the spring, April, May and June. The tree is starting to leaf out and that takes a lot of the tree’s energy. It is usually humid or downright raining, an ideal environment for pathogens to flourish. Birch and Maple trees, used for syrup should be pruned when they are fully leafed-out.
Hire a pro if a tree is under a power line, close to your house, or the branch you want off will require a ladder. Never climb a ladder with a chainsaw in your hand or even a handsaw. The professionals use a boom truck for good reason.
Bev Johnson, Master Gardener.