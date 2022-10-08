In the early fall, the soil is still warm so roots will continue to grow. Spring planted shrubs or trees will get off to a slower start as the soil hasn’t warmed up to the optimum temperatures for root growth. Fall planted plants will begin root growth sooner, and leaf out sooner. Fall plants don’t have to deal with hot dry weather. The fall slant of the sun is less harsh, and the cooler days stress the plants less. There are usually fewer pests as the bugs are getting ready to either die or hibernate. Diseases tend to be less prevalent then too.



