You are driving down the road, sort of vegging out and you see a ditch full of beautiful wildflowers. Gee. You think to yourself, those would really look pretty in my flowerbed. Hold it, Nelly! Before you get the shovel out, take a good look at how dense these plants really are. If there are just a few, scattered here and there, you may be safe. If they are thick as dog hair, forget about it. Wildflowers have a nasty habit of wanting not only the whole flower bed, but the lawn and then the neighborhood. A lawn-proud neighbor would not appreciate daisies in his perfect lawn. If you have a wild area, that might be O.K. but never put a wildflower in a regular flowerbed and expect it to stay there. The plants that are there may be more well behaved or they may just be getting started in that ditch. If you must dig some, plant them in a spot away from your flower gardens for a few years to see if they are greedy or willing to share.
Some wildflowers are protected, like Lady Slippers. They may take as long as 25 years from seed to flowering. If you aren’t sure if it is protected, call the extension office. They usually know or can find out for you if it is O.K. to take it or if it is a thug. One ditch flower to avoid is a wildflower that looks like Queen Ann’s Lace but is yellow. This stinker will cause wounds similar to third degree burns any place it touches your skin. The flower is a yellow umbral. The Queen has white flowers.
This time of year, people often call wondering how to get rid of mushrooms in the lawn. The reason they are growing there is that there is food for them under the grass, rotting wood. The spores may have been in the soil for years, but the wood wasn’t rotted enough to feed the fungus. If they are in a row, they are probably feeding on a buried tree root. The easiest fix is just rake them or mow them. If you insist on going the extra mile and digging out the rotting wood, be prepared to do a lot of digging. The wood may be just below the soi line or three feet deep. Toadstools don’t cause any problems except for the lawn proud who can’t tolerate anything in the lawn but Kentucky Bluegrass.
Fairy rings are another thing altogether. They kill the grass as they grow. The grass inside the ring may be extra healthy because the fungi releases nitrogen as it decomposes the organic matter that it uses for food. A fairy ring can grow up to two feet in diameter. One of the causes for the death of grass outside the ring is the toxins the fungi produce. If the infestation is heavy, it will actually repel water and dry your grass to death.
What to do about this. You can dig the soil out to about six or eight inches and replace with fresh soil, but the fungi may come back next year anyway. You can try a fungicide, or you can just enjoy it. After all, not everybody has been visited by fairies.
