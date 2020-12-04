We can’t be out in the garden planting flowers now but that doesn’t mean we can’t have flowers in the house. Fresh flowers are a great holiday gift, even if you have to give them to yourself. There are a few tips to keep your bouquet fresh. Start by buying the most long-lasting blooms. Carnations and mums will outlast most other florist-cut flowers. Astrolameria, and that may not be the proper spelling, lasts a long time because it has blooms all along a tall stem. As each flower dies, just pick it off and shorten the stem to keep it looking good. If you are assembling your own arrangement, get more greens than you think you will need. Extra greens will reduce the number of flower stems you need to make a pretty arrangement. Do keep your flowers warm on the way home.
The first thing you should do when you bring fresh flowers home is to strip off any leaves that will be below the water line. Cut the stems on a slant so they don’t sit straight on the bottom of the vase. This gives them more area to draw in water. Start them off with warm water, and please, no soft water. It has salt in it from being softened. Great for your hair and skin, but not so good for flowers.
If the water isn’t perfectly clear each day, pull the arrangement out and rinse off the stems. Rinse out the vase, trim off any floppy, rotting stems and “revase.” OK, that’s not a word but you get the idea. Why say put them back in the vase when revase works so well.
There is no law that says your bouquet has to be tall. If it is to be on a table during a meal, you want to be able to see over it. Whack the stems short and make a nice fat arrangement. Roses just a bit past their prime are great this way. Trim the long stems and submerge the roses, long stems, blooms and all in very warm water for about 10 minutes. This should revive them for a few more days. Now cut the stems short and make a nice mound of roses in a short container.
If you are buying green or flowering plants in this cold weather one of the most important things is to keep them from having any wild swings in the temperature. This means rushing them from the florist to a warm car and keeping them out of a draft on the way home. Once you get them home, don’t put the pot in full sun, a hot spot or any place they could get a cold breeze. If the plant comes with a fancy pot cover, cut a hole in the bottom of the cover and set it on a plate or saucer -- something to contain drain water. Otherwise, water will collect in that fancy cover and rot the roots of your plant. This is especially true with poinsettias. Most plants come with instructions. Read them!
Once the flowering plants stop blooming you can put them to rest by putting them on the deck to freeze and compost in the spring or put up with an ugly plant until you can repot it and put it outside in the summer. Poinsettias are the exception to this. They won’t rebloom. It will be fuller if you plant it outside but still green. It does make a nice filler for bare spots in the garden. Please don’t bring it back in the house. Get a new one next Christmas.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
