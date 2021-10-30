During the last year, I have been giving a great deal of thought to the Works Progress Administration (WPA) part of the American New Deal, a program implemented during the Great Depression. The program’s goal was to help alleviate unemployment and improve the country’s infrastructure. The current pandemic and the programs put in place to help ease the difficulties of job loss, such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, triggered by interest in other programs put into place during other economic turn downs in U.S. history. The financial/housing crisis that began in 2007 brought about programs to assist banks, auto manufacturers, and communities by funding shovel-ready programs; unique about the New Deal was the funding for artists.
I recently read the book “Violins and Shovels: The WPA Arts Projects” by Milton Meltzer. It is a fascinating book that explains how arts projects and artists were supported during the Great Depression. Because of the program, plays were written and produced, music was composed, and paintings and sculptures were created. The WPA Arts Project was a huge undertaking and not without controversy. Some playwrights believed they were censored when the government would not allow their plays, such as those criticizing foreign governments, to be performed. The concern was that federal funds were being used to support these projects.
There are several books about the WPA Arts Projects, often referred to as, “Artistic and professional work-relief programs.” In D. Jerome Tweton’s, “The New Deal: At the Grass Roots: Programs for the People in Otter Tail County, Minnesota,” the author lists the programs as; the Federal Music Project, Federal Art Project, The Historical Records Survey, the Federal Theater Project, and the Federal Writers’ Project. Tweton’s book, available at the library, tells which of the programs impacted Otter Tail County.
“Minnesota: A State Guide,” compiled and written by the Federal Writers’ Project of the Works Progress Administration,” is an example of the travel guide series produced by the program. These travel guides describe many cities in each state, list sight-seeing attractions and a brief history of the area.
“An Ornery Bunch: Tales and Anecdotes Collected by the WPA Montana Writers’ Project 1935-1942” is a delightful collection of short stories and essays. It is the perfect book to have next to your favorite chair so that it is in easy reach.
The Smithsonian produced the video, “Soul of a People: Writing America’s Story a Unique & Powerful Portrait of 1930s Americana.” This documentary tells the story of the Federal Writers’ Project. It is a compelling story with powerful images.
I hope you will consider a deep dive into the subject of the WPA Arts Projects. You will encounter new artists and fun across familiar names such as Dorothea Lange, Jackson Pollock and Mark Blitzstein. You will also learn about many new people who you will be happy to discover.