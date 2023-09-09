Jeff Hahn, entomologist at the University of Minnesota has some marvelous news for us. He says because of the warm dry spring, overwintering yellowjacket queens became active earlier than normal. Still don’t believe in global warming? This means that the queens started producing workers sooner than normal. They build their paper nests in all sorts of places, eaves, hanging from trees, shrubs in open buildings and even in pre -dug holes in the ground. If they nest in your wall voids or spaces in cinder blocks, you will see them flying back and forth from cracks in your siding or other spaces leading to their nests. Nests in the house are very difficult to destroy. So why not just leave them to do their thing? Unlike most bees who will just glance over their shoulder at you if you brush against them, yellowjackets have absolutely no tolerance for any activity near their nests. While bumble bees will attack you if you are too close to their nests, if you leave the area, they will leave you alone. Not so with the yellowjacket. He will pursue you and stab you in any area he can get to. This is why if you find a hornet nest near your house or where there is any human activity, you need to destroy it for you and your pet’s protection.



