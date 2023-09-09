Jeff Hahn, entomologist at the University of Minnesota has some marvelous news for us. He says because of the warm dry spring, overwintering yellowjacket queens became active earlier than normal. Still don’t believe in global warming? This means that the queens started producing workers sooner than normal. They build their paper nests in all sorts of places, eaves, hanging from trees, shrubs in open buildings and even in pre -dug holes in the ground. If they nest in your wall voids or spaces in cinder blocks, you will see them flying back and forth from cracks in your siding or other spaces leading to their nests. Nests in the house are very difficult to destroy. So why not just leave them to do their thing? Unlike most bees who will just glance over their shoulder at you if you brush against them, yellowjackets have absolutely no tolerance for any activity near their nests. While bumble bees will attack you if you are too close to their nests, if you leave the area, they will leave you alone. Not so with the yellowjacket. He will pursue you and stab you in any area he can get to. This is why if you find a hornet nest near your house or where there is any human activity, you need to destroy it for you and your pet’s protection.
Here is how. Wait until dark when the hornets aren’t VERY active then spray hornet spray directly into the hole in the bottom of the nest. Spray on the outside is not effective. Check the next day to see if there is any more activity. If so, re-treat. If the nest is in the walls of your house, you will see them flying in and out of a crack. If, even worse, they have a nest in the attic, you may find them flying around in the house. Call a professional bug killer. You can attempt to do it yourself by squirting a killing dust like Sevin Or Orthene into the siding crack. Good luck with that.
If they are nesting In the ground, Hahn suggests pouring soapy water, Sevin or Orthene down the hole, at dusk. Before you fill the hole, be sure there are no surviving hornets. New queens will not move into the area as they are too busy with their own nests, you hope.
If you see a small oval black beetle with four orange spots in your garden, start checking your ripening fruit and vegetables. Picnic beetles are attracted to all kinds of fermenting smells. A rotting tomato yells food! They will attack anything that is ripe, just getting there or overripe. Nothing is yukkier than picking a cantaloupe for breakfast and having piles of black beetles spilling out of a crack. Even worse is cutting one open and finding it full of them. Hornets like to eat melons too. If you see one coming out of a hole in your just picked melon, thump it until no more fly out, it is now safe to cut open, clean out and eat.
Once you have picnic beetles in your garden it is nearly impossible to get them to leave. Pick ripening fruit or vegetables as fast as you can. Remove any overripe or damaged produce as soon as you can. Don’t compost it as the beetles will not be killed and may just increase on all the goodies they find there. Removing their treats will probably not get rid of all of them but should at least reduce the population.
