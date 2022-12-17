It’s that time of year where gift ideas for family and friends are in high demand. While the usual electronics, toys, games, and gadgets immediately come to mind, the Fergus Falls Public Library would like to remind you of another option. Books! I mean, are you really surprised? For over ten years, library staff have shared their favorite reads of the year in a “Staff Favorites” brochure that is provided to patrons to use as a gift guide or as a way to discover new reads for themselves. This year is no different! We have gathered over 25 book recommendations from 2022 publications for our yearly guide, knowing there are even more wonderful titles from this year that could have been included. Below are a variety of recommendations for the teen, middle grade, and children's age groups.
Children:
“A Grand Day” by Jean Reidy and Samantha Cotterill. This endearing book celebrates grandparent/grandchild relationships. The diorama illustrations make it exceptional. Recommended by Katelyn Boyer.
“This Story is Not About a Kitten” by Randall de Sève and Carson Ellis. A delightful, rhythmic, and touching story about a rescue kitten and the neighbors who worked together to give her a home. This picture book is sure to give you all the warm fuzzy feels! Recommended by Emily Millard.
“Farmhouse” by Sophie Blackall. A charming, educational story based on an abandoned farmhouse and the family that lived there. Detailed illustrations will delight children and conjure up memories for adults. A special book that appeals to all ages. Recommended by Gail Hedstrom.
“Ballet Bruce” by Ryan T. Higgins. A charming, early reader book about how Bruce the Bear is cajoled by the geese to help them with their ballet dreams. Humorous and relatable, this book will be one you’ll want to read again and again. Recommended by Krista Kugler.
“Mimi and the Cutie Catastrophe” by Shauna J. Grant. Perfect for beginning readers, this graphic novel is whimsical, full of fun artwork, and contains a great message. Keep an eye out for future books in this new series! Recommended by Krista Kugler.
Middle Grade:
“Freestyle” by Gale Galligan. A contemporary and colorful middle grade graphic novel about unexpected friendships, the pressures of school, family expectations, dance competitions, and yo-yo tricks. A heartfelt and funny look at what it means to be comfortable in your own skin. Recommended by Arielle McCune.
“The Door of No Return” by Kwame Alexander. This beautiful and breathtaking novel in verse is set in the West African village of Upper Kwanta and centers around a young boy, his family, and what happens when their world is turned upside down. First book in a trilogy from an award-winning author. Recommended by Arielle McCune.
“The Impossible Destiny of Cutie Grackle” by Shawn K. Stout. Ravens. Mysterious trinkets. A family curse. This magical realism middle grade adventure will make you believe the impossible can happen. Recommended by Arielle McCune.
Teen:
“Speak Up, Speak Out!: The Extraordinary Life of ‘Fighting Shirley Chisholm’” by Tonya Bolden. This accessible biography for teens explores the life of the first Black woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives and the first Black woman to run for president with a major political party. Fascinating! Digital versions available on Hoopla. Recommended by Arielle McCune.
“Nothing More to Tell” by Karen McManus. Bestselling YA thriller author Karen McManus does it again! This standalone mystery involves a private school, a murdered teacher, and one aspiring teenage journalist who is trying to unravel the mystery. Recommended by Arielle McCune
We hope these 2022 staff favorites provide some inspiration for you! The titles and descriptions listed above are a small amount of all the books we have included in our guide. Print copies of our “Staff Favorites” brochure are available at the library for you to peruse and keep. Happy reading to our community and have a very merry holiday season!
Krista Kugler is the Children’s Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.
