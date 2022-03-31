You might get vapid stares or a rapid succession of blinks if you ask some children if they like learning about history. “It’s boring!” they can claim. “Why do I have to know about (insert any fascinating historical topic here)?” they sometimes ask. For those middle grade students who might be reluctant to voluntarily pick up a nonfiction or historical fiction book to read, the suggestions below just might change their minds. Of course, many tweens devour history so these series are also for them.
I Survived
One of the most popular historical fiction series at our library is “I Survived” by Lauren Tarshis. Each of these slim, but exciting books, tells a story from the perspective of a child who survived to tell the tale. Events range from “I Survived the American Revolution, 1776” to “I Survived the California Wildfires, 2018.” The tagline for this series is “When disaster strikes, heroes are made.” Themes of resilience and bravery abound and this epic series doesn’t hold back on action or peril. Perfect for reluctant readers. Some titles are also available as graphic novels.
Who Was/What Was
Another popular series that has been in publication for over 20 years is the “Who Was?” cannon published by Penguin Random House. With the motto “Your Headquarters for History,” WhoHQ books include biographies, historical events, important geographical locations and pop culture characters. This series is also great for reluctant readers and history buffs alike. Although these are nonfiction offerings they read like a fictional chapter book. Included in each title are black and white illustrations, historical timelines and bibliographies for further reading. There are over 250 titles so every child will be able to find topics of interest. Netflix has an original, live-action sketch comedy series called “The Who Was? Show” which is based on the beloved book series.
Hazardous Tales
Nathan Hale’s “Hazardous Tales” is a bestselling graphic novel series about different events in American history. The stories are described as “thrilling, daring and downright gruesome” on the author/illustrator’s website and include books on the Donner Party, Cold War and the Underground Railroad. I would also add “appropriately humorous” to the description. There are currently 11 titles and contemporary children’s author Jon Scieszka calls the series “a killer combination of history and jokes and comics and weirdness.” I couldn’t agree more. My personal favorite from this author is the Revolutionary War tale, “Lafayette!,” which I devoured while I was going through my “Hamilton” phase.
History Smashers
The newest historical series that can be found at the Fergus Falls Public Library is “History Smashers” written by the popular middle grade author Kate Messner. Similar to the above-mentioned titles, these slightly longer books also include illustrations, bibliographies, humor and back matter for further exploration. This nonfiction series states that it smashes “the stories behind famous moments in history and exposes the hidden truth.” Six titles are already out with the seventh being published in May. Examples of topics include “Women’s Right to Vote” and “Plagues and Pandemics.” The robust indices make using these books for homework and research projects a breeze.
You Choose
A growing collection that has also been a hit are the “You Choose Books” published by Minnesota’s own Capstone Press. These books have a similar vibe to the “Choose Your Adventure” books that were popular during the ‘80s and ‘90s. Many, but not all, subseries of “You Choose” titles are historical in nature. There are books on the Alamo, Pearl Harbor, the Boston Massacre, civil rights, the Dust Bowl, pirates and more. I have used many offerings from this series for my “You Choose Book Club” for students in fourth through eighth grade. We never know what kind of ending we will get from the different paths that are chosen during our meetings. Sometimes it’s positive (we survived the sinking of the Titanic!) and sometimes it’s a little more dire (we met a grizzly fate while traveling the Oregon Trail!). Our next “You Choose Book Club” focuses on natural disasters like the Schoolchildren’s Blizzard and the Johnstown Flood. Interested middle graders can register for the four-week session on the library’s website.
Arielle McCune is the Youth Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.