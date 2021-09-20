Otter Tail County has announced the hire of Lynne Penke Valdes as deputy county administrator.
Penke Valdes grew up in the Wendell area and attended school at West Central. She studied at Fergus Falls Community College, now known as M State, and transferred to the University of Minnesota to earn her liberal arts degree. In 2010, she returned to higher education to pursue a master’s degree in information systems. Penke Valdes has maintained many ties to the area through family and friends and by staying at their lake home near Dalton.
“From a personal perspective, I have deep roots here. I have spent so much time here. During the summer and during the pandemic I was able to spend even more time here. So certainly calling you back home to where you came from was part of that,” said Penke Valdes. “The opportunities for our family to really maximize the quality of life here in Otter Tail County, that personally drew me back. Professionally, I would say that the leadership in Otter Tail County is well known for being visionary and innovative, and having created not only a fantastic place to work, as an organization, but, the investment in community and the commitment and dedication to residents it’s downright palpable.To be part of that leadership, to be part of that mission and vision, is really something that I’m excited about.”
Penke Valdes has served the public in local government for over 20 years. Her expansive career has demonstrated effective organizational management as she brings a breadth of skills to Otter Tail County.
Penke Valdes also stated, “My background is in strategy, in strategic change and organizational effectiveness. Strategic change is really looking at the long-range strategic plan that came out in 2020, and what collaboration and partnership can be maximized to really implement that strategic plan.”
The Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners recently approved the reorganization of its structure. The county was formerly organized under divisions led by division directors. In 2021, the structure was organized into teams with a deputy administrator leading each team of departments. Valdes will lead the Health and Wellness Team.
