Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls is welcoming a new senior pastor.
Rev. Loren Mellum accepted a call to Bethlehem in August 2021. He was impressed with Bethlehem’s commitment to leadership, worship and prayer and looks forward to working with the staff at Bethlehem.
Mellum has been serving in the ELCA ministry for 30 years and is looking forward to continuing his service in Fergus Falls. He received his bachelor of arts from Trinity Lutheran College in Washington, his masters of divinity from Trinity Lutheran Seminary in Ohio, and his doctor of ministry in congregational mission and leadership from Luther Seminary in St. Paul.
One of Mellum’s favorite things about being a pastor is that his love of God and his love for people intersect meaningfully through his work. He enjoys sharing in ministry with all ages of people and with people from all walks of life. He finds joy in preaching, teaching and leading worship. He also strives to work cohesively with partner churches and encourages congregations to work together as spirit-led faith communities.
Mellum and his wife, Karen are looking forward to getting to know their new congregation and spending time in Fergus Falls. They enjoy meeting new people and participate in hobbies such as walking, hiking, biking, reading, traveling and getting together with friends and family.
