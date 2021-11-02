Lois (Hauge) Goering; beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend; went to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on October 24, 2021, at the age of 68.
Lois Goering is survived by her husband, Curby Goering of North Newton, Kansas; her children; Carmen (Jason) Weller of Walton, Kansas, and their five children; Chastity (William) Barnett of West Columbia, Texas, and their five children; and Christopher (Ashley) Goering of Branson, Missouri, and their three children; her siblings; Barbara Hinrichs and Sharon Gunafson; and several nieces and nephews. Lois is preceded in death by her parents; Inga and Helbert Hauge; her sister, Doreen Porter, and her brother, Loren Hauge.
Lois was born on August 21, 1953, on her mother’s birthday in Mahnomen, as the youngest of five children. Her family resided on a farm near Winger, before moving to town when Lois was a teenager. She graduated high school in 1971 and attended Bible school in Fergus Falls. She took an adventure to Alaska where she married her husband, Curby Goering, in 1978. After the birth of their first child, Carmen, in 1980, the young family moved to Minnesota to be closer to Lois’ family. While living in Fergus Falls, Lois and Curby welcomed Chastity in 1981 and Christopher in 1983. Lois and her family realized their dreams in 1990 with the purchase of a small hobby farm near Becker. In 1997, the Goering family moved to Moundridge, Kansas, to be closer to Curby’s family. Over the next several years, Curby and Lois became beloved in-laws and grandparents. They have 13 grandchildren.
Lois was an active part in her church, Bible studies, community groups, and political organizations, but the joy of her life was being a "Grammy." She loved spending time with her grandchildren and took every opportunity to support them and her children. Faith and family meant the world to Lois.
Lois will be remembered for her hospitality, genuine spirit, compassion, joyful laugh, passion for animals, love for her family and friends, and strong faith in her Savior Jesus Christ. She leaves behind a sweet legacy that will live on in all who knew her.
A public viewing will be on Monday, November 8, 2021, at Petersen Funeral Home in Newton, Kansas, from 5-9 p.m. There will be a graveside service at Eastlawn Cemetery near Newton on Tuesday, November 9 at 8:30 a.m. with a Celebration of Life service following at 10 a.m. at Kingdom Life Ministries in Hesston, Kansas.
Donations may be made in Lois’ honor to Caring Hands Humane Society; 1400 SE Third St., Newton, KS 67114; and Kingdom Life Ministries; 505 S. Ridge Road, Hesston, KS 67062. Flowers may be sent to Petersen Funeral Home; 215 N. Main St., Newton, KS 67114.