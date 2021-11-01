One of the most popular and longest-running comedies to hit the Broadway stage is coming to Fergus Falls.
The M State Theater Department is putting on a production of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)” this November. This fast-paced hilarious show is a speed version of Shakespeare’s 37 plays performed by nine actors in less than 90 minutes.
It’s said that both fans and critics of Shakespeare’s work will love this laughter-inducing production.
M State theater director Stefanie Gerhardson said that the play is one of her favorites. “It is just fun,” she said in a recent press release about the show. “Fun for the actors, fun for the director, fun for the crew and, most importantly, fun for the audience.”
Performances of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)" are free and open to the public and will be presented at the Waage Theater on the M State campus. Performances are being held on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Nov. 12-13 at 7:30 p.m and Nov. 14 at 2 p.m.
