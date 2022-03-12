What do you think of when you hear the words, “March Madness?” Basketball, tournament, bracket and final four come to mind for me.
For those not familiar with sporting events, March Madness is the annual NCAA college basketball tournament held during the month of March that has significantly grown in popularity since its 1939 origin. Today, 68 teams participate in single-elimination rounds until the national championship game, where the final two teams compete for the winning title. Fans often fill out brackets to predict each round’s winners, competing against others in a contest where those with better prognostication skills ultimately win.
March Madness has spread beyond the basketball realm, however, as people have used the bracket idea to determine the top song, movie, video game, dessert, TV character, etc. in their classroom, workplace or simply among family or friends. This year, staff at the Fergus Falls Public Library decided to join in on the fun – with books of course!
2022 marks the 100 year anniversary of the Newbery Medal. The American Library Association states, “The Newbery Medal is awarded annually by the Association for Library Service to Children, a division of the American Library Association, to the author of the most distinguished contribution to American literature for children. It is one of the most prestigious awards for children’s literature in the United States.” With March Madness and this special Newbery anniversary occurring at the same time, FFPL staff were inspired to create a “March Madness: Newbery Edition” bracket in order to discover the Fergus Falls community’s favorite Newbery title from the past 100 years.
Voting began Feb. 28 with all 100 titles. At the end of the week, votes were tallied to narrow down the 100 titles to create the “Sweet 16” bracket. As you can imagine, there were obvious frontrunners, such as “The Giver” by Lois Lowry and “Holes” by Louis Sachar. Some well-known titles like “Walk Two Moons” by Sharon Creech and “Daniel Boone” by James Daugherty did not quite make the cut, but did receive a handful of votes. With a list so extensive some titles, like “Onion John” by Joseph Krumgold and “Criss Cross” by Linda Rae Perkins had no votes and were eliminated from the competition. This week, voting for the “Sweet 16” took place and half of the books will move on to the “Elite 8” round beginning Mar. 14. The final book standing will be crowned the winner on Monday, Apr. 4. Until then, you, members of the community, need to vote!
Who can vote? Anyone — the more the merrier! What if you haven’t read all of the titles? No problem! Simply vote for the titles you have read or recognize. You can even vote for books based on how well you like the cover art! How can one vote in this amazing Newbery Edition bracket? Simple! Vote online at bit.ly/ffplnewbery22 or at the library by filling out the form provided at the voting station near the front desk. We had 63 people vote during Week 1, and would love to continue to see that number grow over the remaining weeks of voting. As a bonus, participants have the option of providing their name to be entered in a drawing to receive a free book. Those who vote each week can submit their name for additional entries in the drawing. Voting runs throughout the month of March and updates will be posted on social media and our website.
Even though I am a children’s librarian, there are many books on the Newbery list I have yet to read. While my reading goal for 2022 was to read more non-fiction books, I have now added the goal of reading the “Sweet 16” Newbery books as determined by this community’s voting. I recently finished “Island of the Blue Dolphins” by Scott O’Dell and have started reading “Julie of the Wolves” by Jean Craighead George. These 16 titles are on display at the library as well as the other 100 Newbery titles. Celebrate March Madness and the Newbery anniversary by checking out one of these books the next time you stop by the library.
Krista Kugler is the Children’s Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.