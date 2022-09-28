MARK LEIGHTON

Name: Mark E. Leighton, CIC
Age: 69
Address: Fergus Falls, MN
Livelihood: Local Business Owner
Family: Kris and I live in Fergus Falls
Both the boys are grown and successful in their professions
Hobbies: Family and Grandchildren time, Industry Study/Reading, Customer Service. Date: 09/17/22
What should be the city’s top priority in the next four years?
A city’s “primary function” is to provide the public: with streets, utilities: water, sewer & storm, and police and fire services. Fergus Falls also provides the following enterprise activities: Liquor Store, Refuse Disposal, Sewage Treatment, Water Department, and Storm Water.
This needs to become the council's single most important focus and is more than a four-year plan.
Outside the primary function of any city, Fergus Falls funds the Airport, Bigwood Event Convention Center, Golf Course, Ice Arena, Port Authority, Public Library, Regional Treatment Center, Revolving Loan Program, and TIF projects. These need to be secondary to the primary needs of the public.
If elected, how will you ensure the public is involved in the decision-making process?
No. 1 Public Input
I believe the public’s input should help direct the council. I will look forward to and welcome open communication from all the residents and businesses of Fergus Falls [and especially those in Ward 2.] This can be accomplished with citizens being listened to by the city and their issues being addressed by the city.
All incoming communication from the public will be discussed in committee and council meetings and outlined in minutes, along with a follow-up of any actions taken for public review. Plus, I will propose open public meetings before and during council meetings. This can be easily achieved by personally attending sessions and attending future committee and council meetings through zoom communication.
What is the most effective way to gauge and evaluate public sentiment?
To listen, evaluate, act appropriately, and communicate back to the public.
I have heard numerous times, “I have discussed a matter many times with the city or council, and no response or action is taken. I have given up talking to the city.”
Hence, the best way to gauge public sentiment is to listen truly, tell them the truth, and follow through. Full government transparency.
How important for the city's growth is it to bring in new community entertainment opportunities (aquatic center, trails, etc.)?
This is up to the majority of the citizens to decide and should not be the council’s or some particular interest’s dream or want only benefiting a few.
Based on how the citizens vote, it will then be up to the council to best manage how to develop the projects.
How can the city encourage economic growth?
The city must reduce its spending, real estate taxes, and fees and eliminate unnecessary regulations, as all these efforts will reduce the cost of doing business in Fergus Falls and living in Fergus Falls. With this in place, it will be much easier to establish an aggressive and successful economic development plan to 1) keep existing business and 2) attract new business to Fergus Falls.
A “Golden Rule” in private sector money is: Money will be invested where it is easy and profitable. This is true for both current businesses to stay in a community and to attract new business to Fergus Falls.
When you envision the future of Fergus Falls, what does the future city excel at?
Fortunately, Fergus Falls isn’t financially broke. It is in the lakes area of Otter Tail County, located on the main corridor – I94, and is the county seat. Local services include clinic, hospital services, schools including MState, churches, and regional and locally owned businesses. These are all excellent strengths our predecessors have accomplished, built on, and utilized. Now is the time to reexamine how these assets can be showcased and used.
A new focus on the city’s fiscal responsibility coupled with an aggressive economic business program will assist in maintaining and growing Fergus Falls.
In today’s business environment, “everything” is moving at the speed of light, and governments are good at reacting. Fergus Falls needs to be run like a business, and planning must keep up with government, manufacturing, and retail trends. Government cannot continue to operate as they have in the past and expect to thrive tomorrow. These changes are necessary.
I will fight hard to make these changes in Fergus Falls to benefit all. Elect Mark Leighton for city council in ward 2.