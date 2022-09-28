MELANIE COLE

Name: Melanie A. Cole
Age: 60
Livelihood: Child Protection Investigator for Otter Tail County Human Services
Family: Three adult children, their spouses and children
Hobbies: I prefer to spend time at my land, clearing trails, cutting firewood, riding my go-kart, swimming and generally enjoying being in nature. I like baking cookies and reading books.
What are the three greatest challenges the district faces in the next four years?
The District must always be attentive to finances and spending within funding limits, and that is a constant challenge. In education there are innumerable programming or building initiatives that could enhance the student’s experience, and those decisions must be made with taxpayer tolerance in mind.
Since the hiring of Superintendent Drake, the Board has been intent on developing and implementing a strategic plan, which means setting the tone and priorities for our District and the identified steps to get there. We have prioritized a solid educational curriculum, safe and welcoming environment and a well-rounded educational outcome for the students. This falls in the “challenge” category because staying true and implementing the initiatives requires constant attention and scrutiny.
Another challenge is the spending priorities and adequacy of our Facilities, which requires constant attention and discussion. The Board is currently discussing a proposal for an elementary school to replace the two aging K-4 buildings. We need to move 5th grade out of the Kennedy building due to space constraints and that means reorganizing the younger grade configurations. Adjusting for an increased student population is a “good problem” to have, and we routinely monitor and work on this topic. We know what our likely grade level enrollment will be about 5 years before the children come to us and with the inflexibility of buildings, we have needed to constantly address this.
What is your vision for education in this community?
My vision for education in the community can be seen in the Belief Statements posted on the website www.fergusotters.org. under the tab entitled “Info” and listed as “District Goals.” As a Board we have set these priorities and vision for our District. The Strategic Plan is summarized in our “Portrait of a Graduate” document found on the same website, under “Resources”, which provides a different format for our priorities for our students. Without reiterating those efforts in depth, you can see what I endorse as the vision for our students. Summarily, my vision is a solid, well-rounded education, a safe, enjoyable and challenging school environment, meaningful relationships and opportunities for all capabilities of learners. I am one of 6 Board Members who have worked on this vision and as a Board Member I need to work cooperatively with the others and in conjunction with the administration.
What are your views on critical race theory in the school district?
The question is “What are your views on Critical Race Theory in the school district” and this would be a simpler question to answer if there was a shared perception of what “Critical Race Theory” entails. There is not a shared understanding of the terminology. In our District the curriculum is set by a combination of guidelines, starting with the standards set by the Department of Education and reviewed by the local Curriculum Advisory Committee. The standards from the Department of Education are reflected on the statewide test scores and we must teach that curriculum for the students to score well. (I will note our student scores outshine nearby Districts.) The Curriculum Advisory Committee includes citizen members, teaching staff, administration and a Board Member. Those meetings are open to the public and we are routinely looking for citizens to engage in the process. We stay current and open with our curriculum process and this is not a special topic of concern. This is an outcropping of my belief that as a Board Member my focus is on our community and District and I am dismissive of the turmoil of national politics; intent of doing what is responsive to our local needs.
What do you see as the primary work of the school board?
The primary work of the School Board is to provide a meaningful and solid education for the students, as well as a good experience in our building. I am a citizen representative and I do not manage the daily functions of the district, that is done by the superintendent, administration and staff, as it should be – they are educated in providing education. I provide the input on priorities, and work to stay grounded on equal opportunities and fiscal responsibility. My role is valuable to bring perspective to the table with the other Board members and have open dialogue. The years of experience I have in making these decisions in our community is helpful, as the problems do not tend to be unknown, they are topics we have managed in the past and I have been advised in a variety of ways how the public has perceived the decision-making.
