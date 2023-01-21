While our lives or our careers most often turn out different than our parents, sometimes they stay the same.
It may not be exactly the same line of work, but it may be something similar.
Once or if, hopefully, when someone starts to follow their chosen path we meet certain individuals along the way that teach us, inspire us and help guide our paths.
Whether it be a mentor in the workplace or in an educational setting or both, the influence another person can have on another can be immeasurable.
In old times, being an apprentice was considered the norm. If a parent wanted their child to be in a certain career or occupation, they would introduce their child to and arrange to have a person mentor them and work the job side by side with the elder tradesman who would then show them all the necessary in's and out's of the specific job.
Even if someone has forged their own path in life, they still had a mentor along the way somewhere.
Maybe it was someone who they admired and then they mirrored some of their mannerisms or the way they handled certain situations.
If a person is lucky, or by fate (or what is sometimes called divine intervention if you believe in that), sometimes we meet a person who becomes someone who takes someone else under their wing and helps guide them and teach them the secrets they have learned.
One that comes to mind locally was the late Richard "Dick" Werner. While doing interviews and research for a recent article, I was amazed and mesmerized by all the people I spoke with who said Werner had been a mentor to them. There were so many. He touched so many lives in the community through his time coaching for the Fergus Falls Hockey Association, as well as those later in his life that he helped and inspired.
From his obituary, it was obvious he had a mentor himself in football coach Vince Lombardi.
“In the summer of 1966, Dick attended the Houston Oilers training camp. In 1967, Dick was invited to the Green Bay Packers tryouts, coached by Vince Lombardi. Dick fondly remembered Coach Lombardi telling him, 'Kid, you gave it everything you had. Now it’s time to go home.'”
Sometimes mentors guide people in different directions than they themselves thought they would go. In the quote, Lombardi recognized that Werner had made his best effort.
One of Lombardi’s greatest quotes sums it up.
“The measure of who we are is what we do with what we have, confidence is contagious."
I hope you have found your mentor, I know I have found two or three in my lifetime to inspire me.